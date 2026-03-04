Government's 'do as I say, not as I do' approach to housing upsetting municipalities

Differing housing rules

Photo: Government B.C. A new University of Victoria student residence complex with 510 beds has been pushed back five years by the province.

Two Saanich municipal councillors have a pointed question for the NDP government following the recent provincial budget: If the province can “repace” and sideline its own housing plans, why is it still holding municipalities to targets that were designed for a market that no longer exists?

The imposition of new housing targets in various municipalities was one of the higher-profile moves three years ago when the NDP rewrote the playbook on housing. Some saw them as a pushy intrusion, although some municipalities needed the push.

Together with the abolition of single-family-home zoning, elimination of parking and other requirements, and curtailment of public hearings, they transformed the entire sector.

Municipalities were under direct orders by the province to approve more projects faster and do whatever it takes to shoehorn thousands more residences into neighbourhoods.

Then came the budget on Feb. 17. The NDP government’s belated realization that it had lost control of spending prompted some significant retreats on housing.

More than a billion dollars in a Community Housing Fund was quietly withdrawn and “repurposed,” leaving numerous projects that were just getting ready to break ground stalled out.

A major 510-bed student residence project at the University of Victoria has been deferred for five more years. It was booked at $178 million and is now in limbo.

But the housing targets imposed on about 40 municipalities, some of which are being enforced by special advisers, are still in place. It’s a classic “do as we say, not as we do” situation.

Saanich Couns Judy Brownoff and Susan Brice conferred on the glaring disparity after the budget and decided to speak up. They are in the process of getting their council to approve a motion asking the province to remove the housing target set for Saanich.

Brownoff told the Times Colonist’s Andrew Duffy it isn’t fair for the province to insist the municipality meet targets when it is backing away from its own plans.

“How can you make us hit a target if you’ve reduced funds and you’ve cancelled projects?”

She said the economy has changed, and municipal approvals don’t automatically translate to project starts.

Even with expedited approvals, Saanich was lagging on meeting the targets over the past few years.

The targets are measured through occupancy permits, meaning only fully finished projects count. But a host of factors can delay work after municipal approval is granted.

“Holding Saanich accountable for targets it cannot reasonably influence is neither practical nor equitable,” said Brownoff.

Brice said when they watched the government change course in its budget and start curtailing spending and projects, it made them wonder how valid the enforcement of housing targets is in the new environment.

While provincial officials said they were using the lightest touch possible with the targets, Brice said they are legal ministerial orders and have to be taken seriously. A significant amount of staff time is spent responding to them. The province has also appointed a few special advisers in some communities to prompt faster action. The municipalities have to pay their wages as well.

Meanwhile, a number of key drivers in the housing market have changed dramatically in the past three years.

Federal immigration curbs have dramatically curtailed population growth in B.C. Last year, the population actually dropped slightly as out-migration to Alberta increased.

Rents have been dropping lately, and the tight vacancy rate has eased in B.C. Those are wins for the government, as are the moderating home prices.

The NDP is claiming those successes as partial justification for “slowing the pace of new housing projects” in the budget.

It says spending on housing is still five times higher than it was nine years ago. Some of the $1.4 billion taken from the Community Housing Fund to build rentals is being repurposed to maintain existing housing, rather than build new units. But it is still incongruous to see provincial officials holding municipalities to the emergency housing crisis measures at the same time they are “repacing” (slowing down) their own response.

UBCM president Cory Ramsay of Prince George noted the inconsistency soon after the budget.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see some of the other 40 communities on the province’s watch list demand to be taken off.

Les Leyne is a reporter for the Times Colonist newspaper in Victoria.

