A closer look at Internet searches about Kelowna

In 'search' of Kelowna

Photo: Alistair Waters

I work in marketing and market research, which means I spend an unreasonable amount of time staring at keyword data—search volumes, click costs, intent classifications.

Most of it is boring but occasionally, a pattern emerges that tells a story. Recently, I exported roughly 750 Canadian search phrases that included the word “Kelowna” from Ubersuggest, a keyword research tool that estimates monthly Google search volumes.

The portrait those numbers paint of (Kelowna) isn't exactly the one you’ll find on a tourism brochure. Some of it is completely predictable. The single most searched Kelowna phrase in Canada is “weather for kelowna,” at roughly 165,000 times a month. That beat the single word “kelowna,” which sits at 135,000. Before anyone cares about what we have to offer, they want to know if the sun will be out. Fair enough.

Hotels are the next heavy hitter. “Kelowna hotel” pulls in 74,000 monthly searches. Add up the variants, and you're well over 200,000 searches a month from people looking for a place to sleep here. Wineries come in at 18,100 and restaurants at 33,100.

Then there are flights, arrivals, and departures. The vacation-planning machine is enormous and unmistakable. To a massive chunk of the country, Kelowna is purely a getaway.

But then you hit the numbers that don't fit the postcard. For starters, obituaries outrank wineries. If you combine “kelowna obituaries,” “castanet kelowna obituaries,” and “deaths in kelowna,” you land at roughly 26,000 searches a month. As stated, wineries get 18,100. I had to double-check that. The people reading death notices every week comfortably outnumber the people looking up tasting rooms. It isn't a morbid stat, it’s a community stat. You only read obituaries if you know the names. Twenty-six thousand searches a month proves Kelowna is still a place where people keep track of their neighbours.

Then there are the car dealerships. This one genuinely surprised me. I kept scrolling through the data and counting brands: Toyota, Chevrolet, BMW, Mazda, Mercedes, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Porsche, Subaru, Honda, Audi, Lexus, Nissan, Dodge, Volkswagen, Harley-Davidson, Volvo, Infiniti, Chrysler, Jeep, Jaguar. That’s 22 brands. Add their monthly volumes together and you get somewhere around 80,000 searches. That rivals the hotel numbers. Kelowna isn't just a place Canadians visit for a long weekend, it's where the entire Okanagan Valley comes to buy a vehicle. That's an economic driver rarely talked about.

The clinic searches are also worth sitting with. The term,“kelowna general hospital” gets 22,200 monthly searches. “Kelowna walk in clinic” gets 6,600. “Kelowna urgent care” adds another 720. Put those beside the winery number and the comparison speaks for itself. More people are searching for basic medical access than for a wine tasting. I'm not editorializing,I’m just reading the spreadsheet.

On a lighter note, 1,900 people a month Google “kelowna ikea.” There is no IKEA in Kelowna. That number is pure demand tapping on a door that isn't there. It’s small but telling—people want this city to offer amenities it doesn't yet have.

When it comes to the local economy, “kelowna jobs” pulls in 22,200 a month. Add “kelowna indeed” (14,800) and various part-time and full-time variants, and employment searches sit comfortably above 50,000. That is a lot of people looking for work in a city better known for leisure.

It’s also worth noting that Castanet itself gets 135,000 monthly searches. That exactly matches the search volume for the word “kelowna” on its own. There are very few local news outlets in Canada that function as a navigational search term on par with their own city's name.

Finally, there are the questions. A separate set of keyword data captures what people ask Google about us. “Where is kelowna canada” gets 480 searches a month. “Kelowna which country” gets 10. “Is kelowna safe” gets 110. “Is kelowna dangerous” gets 30. “Why is kelowna so hot” gets 20. These are small numbers but they sketch an outline of someone on the outside looking in, not quite sure what they are looking at, weighing whether to come.

None of this is a scandal or a crisis. It is simply a city reflected in its search bar. What that reflection shows is a place living a double life. To the rest of Canada, Kelowna is sunshine, a hotel room and a glass of something chilled. To the people who actually live here, it is a job search, a hospital visit, a used car lot and a Tuesday morning spent reading the obituaries.

Both versions are real. The data just makes it harder to pretend only one of them exists.

Facundo Rodriguez is a marketing and communications officer with the Continuing and Professional Education department at UBC Okanagan.

