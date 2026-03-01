LaPointe: B.C.'s four-level fiscal squeeze

In just about every conversation about money in British Columbia, someone eventually lands on the same punchline: everything costs more, nobody can fathom where the money is going, and nobody can guess where the money is going to come from.

That is not cynicism. It is a fair read of a public finance stack that has become precarious at four levels at once: federal, provincial, regional, and municipal. Each tier is quietly pushing pressures onto the next-lowest, eventually to us.

In Ottawa, the fiscal plan is starting to look like a holding pattern. The Parliamentary Budget Officer’s assessment of the 2025 budget projects deficits averaging $64.3 billion a year from 2025-26 to 2029-30, more than double what had been projected in the prior fall economic statement. And the federal deficit for the first eight months of 2025-26 was reported at $26.4 billion, with spending rising faster than revenues.

The problem for British Columbia is not just Ottawa’s red ink. It is limited federal room to respond when provinces, and sometimes regions, come knocking for health transfers, disaster relief, and infrastructure money. Those demands are rising in a province facing climate shocks, a housing crunch and demographic pressure. Ottawa’s runway matters because when it shortens, the next governments down the chain either raise taxes, cut services or borrow more.

Now layer in Victoria’s position. B.C. is borrowing more, lots, plenty, loads. In its budget this month, the province projects taxpayer-supported debt of $116.5 billion by the end of 2025-26. That number alone is not a scandal. Provinces borrow. The trajectory is what worries analysts, particularly when deficits persist and interest costs rise alongside them.

Royal Bank’s read is that the province has no path to balance in the fiscal plan. At the same time, the carrying cost of debt is becoming its own quiet portfolio. Debt interest costs are projected at $6.4 billion in 2026-27, a figure large enough to rival major ministry budgets in scale, even though it buys no new services.

In conversations for my podcast, the Business Council of British Columbia’s David Williams notes there are no substantial revenue streams to come before next decade. Anne McMullin, who recently left her role leading the Urban Development Institute, suggests the real estate malaise will persist for a couple of years.

For several years, governments could borrow at historically low rates and stretch the pain into the future. That era ended. Borrowing has continued because demands have grown, but the price of borrowing has risen, too. When higher rates meet higher debt, debt servicing stops being background noise and starts competing with program spending for oxygen.

So what happens when both Ottawa and Victoria are carrying heavy operating deficits and growing debt loads? The system leans even harder on the most underappreciated government of all, the regional utilities and service providers that fund themselves through levies and user fees.

Metro Vancouver, for example, finances most of its services through utility fees for drinking water, sewerage, and solid waste management. Its capital program is a hint of what is coming to household bills for years. The region is building and upgrading wastewater infrastructure on a scale most residents have never seen: about $10 billion for two such plants. Those are the kinds of numbers that do not disappear into efficiencies. They land, eventually, in sewer levies, water rates, and municipal tax bills. Municipalities are not innocent bystanders, either. They comprise the Metro Vancouver board, and they can either enforce discipline or accept the drift. A board built of part-time municipal politicians is trying to manage projects of provincial scale.

At the municipal level, you can see the squeeze in the language of budget documents as costs are rising and infrastructure is aging. The politics of affordability are forcing a familiar tactic across B.C., using reserves and increasing fees to soften tax hikes today, a move that can feel prudent in the moment and punishing later. It buys calm, but it can also mask structural imbalance and postpone hard choices.

Put it all together and you get a classic multi-government trap. Ottawa spends to stabilize the country and promises big investments, but runs structural deficits. Victoria expands commitments under real pressures, but shows no clear return to balance. Metro agencies undertake generational infrastructure projects that are necessary and massive. Municipalities become the public face of the bill through property taxes and utilities.

Of course, the bill doesn’t arrive stamped “Ottawa” or “Victoria.” It arrives as a utility increase, a Metro levy line item, or a property tax notice. Residents see only one thing: the invoice, whether it comes in the mail or within the pay packet.

The immediate risk is obvious. Affordability breaks. The deeper risk is institutional. Public trust breaks. People will tolerate hard choices when they believe the choices are real, the numbers are straight, and the trade-offs are shared. What they will not tolerate is the current fog, with four governments and four narratives, each implying the problem is somewhere else.

When business groups gathered this week to say British Columbia had a spending problem, not just a revenue problem, I think it bears adding there is also a coordination problem. The longer we pretend otherwise, the more expensive the eventual reckoning becomes.

Kirk LaPointe is a BIV columnist with an extensive background in journalism. He is host of the SMB Report podcast and teaches media law at University of British Columbia.

