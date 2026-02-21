Shaw: Government happy to scrap hiring watchdog as insider contracts grow

Lucrative government jobs

Photo: Government of B.C./Flickr Finance Minister Brenda Bailey delivered the 2026-27 provincial budget at the legislature in Victoria on Feb. 17. The budget includes legislation to dissolve the independent Office of the Merit Commissioner.

British Columbians don’t need to worry about the government’s move to dissolve the independent merit commissioner because New Democrats are so good at hiring based entirely upon merit there have been “zero findings of political patronage,” says the province’s finance minister.

It’s the kind of statement that only works if nobody checks. Because at the exact moment the government is dismantling the province’s only watchdog on hiring practices, the evidence of insider appointments is piling up in plain sight.

Case in point, George Heyman.

Heyman’s job was pitched as a short-term assignment: four months as a special advisor on public sector bargaining, capped at $58,000. The government underlined and bolded the word “maximum” when explaining the price to reporters.

Then the contract was extended. And extended again. And again. Each time in secret.

By March 31, the “maximum” will sit at $203,458—roughly 250 per cent higher than what the public was told at the outset.

That’s a great gig if you can get it. But most British Columbians will never even get the chance to try, because these roles aren’t posted, competed for or publicly disclosed in any way. You wouldn’t even know the job existed, unless you are a friend and insider of the current administration.

If that’s not the literal definition of “political patronage” then I don’t know what is. And yet, according to Finance Minister Brenda Bailey, this kind of thing is not actually happening in her government.

Balderdash.

What is true, unfortunately, is that the Office of the Merit Commissioner was not empowered by law to look at such pork barrelling. It couldn’t police political advisors. But it was the only place producing hard data on whether merit hiring was slipping inside the core public service.

Even with its limitations, the office’s last publicly posted annual report found 10 per cent of hires were made without merit. Imagine what it could do if expanded to a more meaningful scope.

Bailey’s other excuse in taking a hatchet to the independent office is the need to save its $2-million annual operating cost by dismissing its six staff and wrapping up its operations.

It’s a miniscule cost—0.015 per cent of the projected $13.3-billion deficit. It’s the fiscal equivalent of digging for loose change in the couch to help you pay down your mortgage.

Even if recovering $2 million was the actual goal of the endeavour (which it most assuredly is not) there are easier ways to save that kind of cash.

For example, one could quickly rattle through the roster of Premier David Eby’s special advisors.

There is Doug White, the premier’s special advisor on Indigenous relations, with a salary of more than $275,000.

There is Doug Caul, a recently retired deputy minister just hired on a new consulting contract worth $250,000 to give advice on amending the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (Caul was the deputy minister of the ministry when DRIPA was passed into law in 2019).

There is Penny Ballem, the special advisor on health who parlayed $158,000 in consulting contracts in 2025 into a job as interim CEO of the Provincial Health Services Authority at almost $400,000 annually.

There is Craig Jones, the special legal advisor, whose salary after four years remains entirely secret but who you can bet as a lawyer and law professor does not come cheap.

There is Larry Campbell, the former Vancouver mayor, hired to investigate solutions to the city’s Downtown Eastside, at a cost of $102,000 for six months work (we’ll see if that gets extended beyond March 31).

And there is Charlie Demers, the premier’s on-call comedian who helps him craft jokes for his speeches at $165 an hour to a “maximum” of $450,000 over four years.

A conservative estimate puts that crew at near $2 million—without even getting into the various other direct-award consultants, pollsters, strategists and other hangers-on that cling to the New Democrat administration like barnacles upon a whale.

In other words, it would be plenty easy for this government to keep the watchdog on patronage in place and achieve similar financial savings by actually eliminating some of the blatant and outrageous patronage occurring right out in the open.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 18 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for BIV. He hosts the weekly show Political Capital.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.