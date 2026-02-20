LaPointe: Bailey unveils budget that turns its back on those B.C. needs most

B.C. budget response

Photo: Government of B.C./Flickr B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey president the provincial budget Feb. 17, 2026, which projects a record $13.3-billion deficit this fiscal year.

We are well into the back-quarter of a decade under the B.C. NDP, and it’s a double-dare-with-ice-cream-on-top-of-it challenge to find anyone who thinks life is easier, services are better, public finances are sturdier, or the future is brighter.

Tuesday’s budget was to be the at-long-last Premier David Eby epiphany that the bus needed to apply the brakes before driving off the cliff, then U-turn to terra firma for the five million ticketholders on a rough and reckless ride.

If only.

What Finance Minister Brenda Bailey delivered on behalf of the provincial government were the worst-ever financial results in British Columbian history and the dimmest possible prospects. The deficit will swell to a record $13.3 billion this fiscal year, up more than one-third from $9.6 billion last year, and will only lightly reduce to $11.4 billion by 2028-29. The debt will hit $183 billion this year and $235 billion by 2028-29.

To hit even those grim numbers, some $4 billion in taxes will be applied to pull more out of most of our pockets and pull back on many of its housing and infrastructure project pacing.

A government with a penchant to spend is at last indicating it can, with merciless pounding, find a few cuts. But its nipping and tucking of the public sector by 15,000 jobs over three years, notably focused on non-union roles at Crown corporations and post-secondary institutes, is a little like taking a prescription for Ozempic and putting it in the fridge for future use. Besides, to stretch the analogy, any mild weight loss is only part of a required plan of the protein diet and activity part of any government looking to be healthier—namely, the development of muscle and vigour in the body politic.

A strategy for growth sadly remains a different dialect for the party that has had ample time to learn the language. Spending has grown at the rate of six times the revenue during the Eby edition of this government, and by this time next year, that ratio is unlikely to be undone. Even a regime change would have a tall task to chip significantly into what has become a calcified, unsustainable structure of spending beyond government’s means.

Overall, the result is an economy that feels increasingly stalled. Growth is at a crawl, private investment has hesitated, and businesses large and small speak more often about uncertainty than opportunity. Employers trying to expand face labour shortages in some sectors and excess regulation in others. Entrepreneurs find it easier to launch elsewhere. A new provincial sales tax on professional business services won’t help.

Younger British Columbians, the very people needed to sustain tomorrow’s tax base, increasingly look east or south for affordability and opportunity. Older British Columbians, the very people needing that base for greater health care, will see a stall on some long-term care facilities.

None of this was inevitable. The province entered this period with strong fundamentals: a growing population, abundant natural resources, enviable geography and global demand for what we produce. Even Bailey admitted that.

Instead of harnessing those advantages, particularly that much-noted $6-billion surplus Eby inherited from predecessor John Horgan, the government has been more comfortable redistributing wealth than generating it.

Bailey talked Tuesday about how it afforded an opportunity “to absorb shock.” She failed to mention how this government regularly applies them.

Public spending has soared, yet measurable improvements remain elusive. Emergency rooms close for lack of staff. Housing supply continues to lag demand despite repeated promises of acceleration. Infrastructure projects take longer and cost more than forecast. Social challenges persist even as budgets grow. The public is entitled to ask where and when there might be the return on investment.

To be fair, governments everywhere have navigated the extraordinary circumstances of pandemics, inflation, supply shocks and geopolitical tensions. But leadership is measured in response. Other jurisdictions have paired social spending with credible economic plans, balancing compassion with competitiveness. Here, the emphasis has too often been on announcing programs rather than ensuring outcomes.

The budget doubles down on a familiar approach to spend now and hope growth arrives later. Yet growth does not materialize through optimism alone. It requires conditions that attract capital, reward risk-taking and encourage productivity. It means clearing regulatory thickets, expediting projects and signalling to investors that B.C. welcomes enterprise instead of merely tolerating it.

The back half of this decade should be about renewal, not retrenchment. British Columbians do not need perpetual subsidy. They need conditions that allow them to build, invest, hire and innovate.

If there was an epiphany in this budget, it remains remarkably well hidden. The brakes remain untouched, the cliffside beckons. The signals Tuesday were hardly heartening, more of a strategy to manage decline than to generate prosperity.

Bailey predicted this month that the budget would make her the “least popular person in the province for awhile.” She’s not likely wrong, but who would have guessed it’s with the very British Columbians who make things happen, the very people she seems to have no will to encourage?

Kirk LaPointe is a BIV columnist with an extensive background in journalism. He is a podcast host, an adjunct professor in media law at the University of British Columbia, and a special advisor at Fulmer and Company.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.