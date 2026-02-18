Canseco: 55% of Canadians still avoiding U.S. goods amid tariff tensions, poll finds

Avoiding US goods

Photo: Chung Chow (photo)/Derek Kauss (illustration) Research Co. polling finds 46 per cent of Canadians expect U.S. tariffs to grow in six months.

As the second year of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second—and, constitutionally, last—term as president of the United States continues, Canadians remain captivated by his actions. Last week, two-thirds of Canadians (66 per cent, down three points since May 2025) told us they are paying attention to Trump’s statements on tariffs “very closely” or “moderately closely.”

The past month featured plenty of opportunities for Canadians to ponder the new reality. In a social media post that was riddled with falsehoods, Trump expressed displeasure about the Gordie Howe International Bridge that will unite Windsor and Detroit, resorting to language better suited for a performer in The Sopranos.

We are more than a year removed from the initial “51st State” overtures, but Canadians have not forgotten. Just over a third (34 per cent, down one point) told us they have cancelled a planned trip to the United States, three in 10 (30 per cent, down six points) are avoiding American restaurant franchises, and one in four (25 per cent, down five points) are eschewing American entertainment options.

More importantly, most Canadians are carefully reviewing the products they buy. In our survey, 55 per cent (down five points) say they have avoided purchasing goods originated from the United States, if a non-American alternative is available. This behaviour reaches a staggering 72 per cent among Canadians aged 55 and over—the most reliable voters in federal elections and a group that, as we delineated earlier this month, is solidly behind Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal party.

The Canada-U.S. relations file remains a winner for the governing party. More than half of Canadians (57 per cent, down seven points) approve of the way Carney has managed the dispute over tariffs—a proportion that rises to 66 per cent among Canadians aged 55 and over, and to 86 per cent among Liberal voters in last year’s federal election.

The approval rating on these matters for official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre has dropped to 30 per cent (down nine points). Almost seven in 10 Conservative party voters in 2025 (69 per cent) like what Poilievre has said or done on Canada-U.S. relations, but his numbers among Canadians aged 55 and over plummet to 23 per cent.

Across the country, only 35 per cent of Canadians (down five points) think a Conservative federal government would be better positioned at this point to deal with the tariffs implemented by the United States. A majority (54 per cent, up eight points) does not perceive benefits if Poilievre had to manage Trump instead of Carney.

The idea of expanding commercial relations with other nations continues to be popular, with 77 per cent of Canadians in favour of enhancing trade with the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia and New Zealand. Support for initiating a formal process for Canada to join the EU stands at 48 per cent (up two points)—reaching 56 per cent among both Liberal and NDP voters.

In the past nine months, there has been no major movement on one question. We continue to see 20 per cent of Canadians who are willing to see the country become an American state—a proportion that jumps to 29 per cent among Canadian aged 18-34 and to 24 per cent among Albertans.

Three other findings define the severity of the situation for Canadians. More than three in four respondents (76 per cent, down six points) think the American tariffs are still a threat to Canada. A majority (52 per cent) now go as far as to label the United States as a military threat to Canada at this point—a group that includes 54 per cent of women, 56 per cent of Canadians aged 18-34 and 62 per cent of British Columbians.

It is not a surprise to see majorities of Canadians who voted for the New Democrats and the Liberals branding the United States as a military threat (68 per cent and 60 per cent respectively). The proportion reaches 46 per cent among Conservative voters, who usually express a pro-American stance when the occupant of the White House represents the Republican party.

Still, the biggest change since April comes in the perception of the future. Nine months ago, only 27 per cent of Canadians expected Trump’s tariffs to be expanded, while 40 per cent foresaw their eventual repeal. This month, the numbers have shifted drastically. Only 20 per cent of Canadians (down 20 points) think the tariffs will be rescinded in the next six months, while almost half (46 per cent, up 19 points) think they will grow.

This last result outlines the complexity that Canadian lawmakers will have to grapple with. We are more than two and a half years away from dealing with a different American president. Practically half of Canadians understand that, in the current White House, goodwill and reason can no longer be expected.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Methodology: Results are based on an online survey conducted from Feb. 11-13, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,001 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

