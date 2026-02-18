Leyne: NDP government is belatedly recognizing spending problem

Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey tabled her first budget in the ­legislative assembly last March, a low-key effort delivered just as the scale of the U.S.'s aggressive attacks on Canada was taking shape, writes Les Leyne.

B.C.’s NDP government has been driving the truck the wrong way down a one-way street for three years now when it comes to ­government finances, ­ignoring all the people yelling and ­pointing, before suddenly realizing last year that it has a spending problem.

Tuesday’s new budget was to be the first one in Premier David Eby’s term to at least ­acknowledge the issue, although in the mildest possible way.

The intriguing thing is how the realization dawned, because spending restraint has never been a priority in the NDP’s mind for the last eight years.

Total provincial debt rocketed from $66 billion in 2017 to $134 billion, according to annual ­provincial financial and economic reviews. Much of it is for never-ending infrastructure builds, and the annual deficits are adding to the load.

The 2017 review noted the ratio of debt to the economy was “one of the lowest in Canada.”

At that time, direct operating debt, which is the accumulation of annual budget deficits, was shrinking.

“As government posts ­operating surpluses, direct operating debt continues to decline,” the 2017 report said.

The pandemic was partly responsible for ending that trend, but the Eby government’s priorities played a big part as well.

He inherited a $6-billion surplus when he took over in November 2022, partly due to a fluky reconciliation of the federal income tax returns that went massively in B.C.’s favour. It was spent in the blink of an eye, along with billions more.

B.C.’s subsequent budget posted a $5-billion deficit. It jumped past $7 billion the next year and is currently in the $11-billion range.

(The debt-to-revenue ratio blew past 100 per cent and now stands at 122 per cent, ­meaning B.C. owes more in debt than it collects annually from all ­revenue sources.)

Eby maintained a steely determination to ignore the obvious problem for two years. His previous finance minister, Katrine Conroy, dismissed any and all questions about deficits and debt. The standard response was: “What would you cut?”

But the accelerating slide into the red finally forced the government’s hand, midway through last year.

Eby’s mandate letter to the new finance minister, Brenda Bailey, included a directive to “set a clear path toward ­balanced budgets.”

Her first budget last March was a low-key effort delivered just as the scale of the U.S.’s aggressive attacks on Canada was taking shape.

The deficit creep continued but she subsequently started serving notice that ­spending restraint was becoming a priority.

She said Sunday that Tuesday’s budget would focus on a middle ground between spending on whatever is needed and wholesale cuts. Bailey is putting much stock on attrition to cut spending. But the generous public service contract Eby approved to end a strike last year, bakes billions more in spending into B.C. budgets. Paying fewer people curbs those costs, but not by much.

Bailey said spending for core programs will continue. The definition of “core” will be up for debate.

The government put a lot of stock in an exhaustive review of health authority spending. But it produced just $60 million in theoretical savings, which is just couch change in the Health Ministry’s $35-billion annual budget.

Bailey half-joked recently that she would be the most unpopular person in B.C. after her budget. The premier’s office officially — and belatedly — labelled the fiscal situation “unsustainable.”

Then, a few days ago, there was another attempt at a course change. In an off-the-record briefing to reporters, the references to austerity and restraint levels were dialled back a notch.

Officials from the premier’s office — not the Finance Ministry — said the budget will show the NDP is intent on improving services across the board, but it will be at a slower pace. Spending restraint will be shown wherever possible.

So the structural deficit will continue far into the future.

The NDP will likely still be driving in the wrong direction under the new budget, but is now at least trying to tap the brakes.

Les Leyne is a Victoria Times-Columnist reporter at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria.

