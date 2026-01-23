Using technology to protect pets and valuable items

Tracking lost, stolen items

Do you remember your mom sewing your name in your shirts before you went off to camp?

Let’s make a New Year’s resolution to label our stuff. This will give us some peace of mind, and use an ounce of prevention to prevent a ton of cure. If you have a loved one, there’s no better present you could give them than to run down the list and set them up for a successful year.

Your phone—Replacement cost more than $300. Protect it for free. (Your health, priceless)

Two quick steps make your phone returnable and could possibly save your life. If you log into your Apple or Google account, it will show you a map of where your phone was the last time it checked in with a tower. The website can override vibrate or silent, so the phone emits a loud noise. But don’t let that stop you from going old school. Write your email, or an alternative phone number on a piece of paper and use cellophane tape (which is remarkably water resistant) to tape the number between the phone and the phone case. (Don’t write your phone number. If you have lost your phone you won’t be able to answer it.) The old school method works even if your phone is out of power, broken or lost hiking.

Your phone can function like a medical alert bracelet. Even without unlocking the phone, you can hit the “emergency call” feature. On the next screen there is room for an emergency contact name and phone number and a button for “medical info”. There, you can specify medical conditions, life-threatening allergies and current medications. One advantage over the bracelet is there is more room for text. I’m on a unusual medication, where a drug interaction could be fatal, so I have my medical condition, interaction symptoms and standard medical treatment available under “emergency call”.

Your bike—Replacement cost between $300 to $15,000. Protect it for free, track it for $40

Law enforcement officers in B.C. recovers thousands of bikes a year they cannot return because they have no way of tracking the owners. Take five minutes to register your bike with Project 529. https://project529.com/. If you cannot find a serial number on your bike, you can pick up a Project 529 Shield sticker with a unique number for free at the Penticton bylaw office at 284 Main Street in Penticton between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday (or you can buy one online for $16).

You can also use an AirTag ($40) to track a stolen bike. You can set up an AirTag if you or a friend has any kind of Apple device, a phone, laptop or tablet). The trackers work via Bluetooth. If you mark an AirTag as lost, it will “ping” any Mac device which comes in range and sent you a location notification. Android-based versions work less well because it is a smaller network. All Mac devices participate by default but Android devices require an eight-step process to enable the device to find other people’s lost items. The network is stronger in places with more Mac devices per square kilometre, like Vancouver, but there are several Facebook reports of AirTags locating lost items in Penticton. Look up instructions on how to conceal an AirTag on your bike.

Your keys, $200 to $800 to replace. Protect it by donation. Pet tag $13, track it for $40

To keep your keys you have three methods. The War Amps have been returning Canadian keys since 1946. For a donation, they will give you a tag for your keys. If your keys are lost, the finder can call the 1-800 number or drop the keys in any mailbox. It takes two weeks to a month for the keys to be mailed back to you. A more local solution is to put an engraved pet tag on your keys with a phone number or email address. It costs about $13 to engrave a tag at Petsmart, Total Pet, or Bosley’s.

Lose your keys in the house? An AirTag can make them beep so you can find them, as well as using Apple’s “Find My” tracking network (described above).

Your pet—Irreplaceable. $25 for reflective, breakaway collar and an engraved tag

All cats and dogs should be microchipped, vaccinated, spayed or neutered. But a collar with your last name (skip the cat’s name, they don’t read) and phone number is still essential. Some people make arguments against collars but if you have your cat microchipped as a kitten, and move without updating your information, the microchip won’t be useful (Some owners never completed the microchip information, so the database has a number but no contact information at all).

Not everybody has access to scanners. Collarless lost cats are often informally adopted by cat lovers as strays. Bodies of dead pets may be buried by well-meaning people. In all of these cases a collar with ID trumps a microchip.

The average lifespan of an indoor cat is 10 to 17 years, more than twice as long as an outdoor cat. However, indoor cats go missing at the same rate as outdoor cats and because they don’t have the same outdoors skills, they are less likely to be found.

Any animal control officer will tell you they find very few cats dead from strangulation and many, many, more from other causes. All cats should wear a collar. A breakaway collar prevents strangulation accidents.

In most places the risk to outdoor cats and lost cats are evenly divided between being hit by vehicles and killed by wild animals. A reflective collar can help prevent vehicle strikes. In the Okanagan, we live so close to nature, wild animals are the bigger problem. We tend to blame coyotes but the birds of prey (owls, eagles and hawks) are powerful and efficient predators.

If you are put a collar on a kitten, as they grow, check regularly to make sure you can easily slide two fingers under the collar.

Your car—$15,000 to $80,000 to replace. $40 and up, plus subscription fees of $10 to $40 per month

My sister recovered her stolen car, in a big city, because her kids backpacks were in the trunk with AirTags. A step up would be a GPS tracker which doesn’t require a phone in the vicinity. There are GPS trackers designed for bikes and cars. Some car trackers need to be installed (using the car battery for power) while others are magnetic, and need to be retrieved and recharged.

Because they don’t depend on phones wandering by, GPS devices provide more robust tracking than AirTags, especially in rural areas. However, GPS trackers do require a monthly subscription ranging from $10 to $30 per month. They can return a lot more information than just location, such as speeding, sudden acceleration and braking, cornering too fast and crashes. GPS trackers are often used for company vehicles and by parents of young drivers.

Kristy Dyer is freelance writer and former columnist for Castanet.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.