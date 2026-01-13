Canada is on track to lose 4,000 restaurants in 2026

Photo: Rob Gibson Longtime Kelowna restaurant, Salt and Brick, closured in September 2025.

The restaurant sector is shrinking under rising costs, thinning margins and closures delayed by pandemic-era support

According to official figures, Canada’s restaurant sector appears remarkably resilient.

The number of food service establishments has climbed steadily since the pandemic, surpassing pre-2020 levels and suggesting a sector that has not only recovered, but expanded. On paper, the industry looks stable but on the ground, it does not.

Based on current cost trajectories, balance-sheet conditions and consumer behaviour, we expect Canada to lose roughly 4,000 restaurants on a net basis in 2026. That adjustment is already underway, even if it is not yet visible in headline statistics.

The lived reality of Canada’s restaurant economy tells a very different story, one defined by margin compression, rising fixed costs, softening demand, and mounting financial fatigue. Speak with operators, suppliers, landlords, insurers or lenders and a consistent picture emerges: closures are accelerating, balance sheets are deteriorating, and survival increasingly depends on short-term coping strategies rather than long-term viability.

The problem is not that restaurants are failing suddenly. It is that the sector has been operating in a prolonged state of economic stress since 2021, masked temporarily by extraordinary policy interventions. Pandemic-era supports, including wage subsidies, rent relief, loan deferrals and tax postponements, kept thousands of establishments afloat long after their underlying cost structures had become misaligned with market conditions. These measures were effective at preventing an immediate collapse, but they also delayed the necessary adjustment.

That adjustment is now unavoidable. The restaurant business model has fundamentally shifted. Labour costs are structurally higher and unlikely to reverse. Commercial rents are resetting upward just as consumer traffic weakens. Insurance, utilities, compliance and financing costs continue to rise. At the same time, Canadians are eating out less frequently and spending more cautiously when they do. Restaurants remain price takers in this environment, squeezed between rising input costs and demand that is increasingly price-sensitive.

Critically, one of the industry’s most reliable margin levers is also eroding: alcohol sales. Canadians are drinking less alcohol overall, driven by higher prices, health considerations and changing social norms. For restaurants, that shift is consequential. Alcohol—particularly beer, wine and spirits—has historically subsidized food margins. As alcohol volumes decline, operators lose one of the few high-margin categories capable of offsetting rising kitchen and labour costs. Replacing those margins through food alone is economically difficult in a consumer environment already resistant to further price increases.

Menu price inflation, often misinterpreted as a sign of pricing power, is in fact a symptom of distress. Operators are raising prices to slow losses, not to expand margins. Many are surviving by drawing down savings, refinancing debt, renegotiating leases or delaying reinvestment. Those are not indicators of health, they are indicators of exhaustion.

Business closures do not occur when conditions deteriorate, they occur when resilience is depleted.

Owners exhaust personal capital, restructure debt and postpone difficult decisions in the hope that conditions improve. For many restaurants, that hope carried them through 2023 and 2024. By 2026, the arithmetic has become unavoidable. Pandemic-era loans have matured, deferred liabilities crystallized and margins that were already thin have turned negative.

The losses will not be evenly distributed. Independent restaurants—those without scale, brand leverage or balance-sheet flexibility—are likely to absorb the majority of the contraction. Those businesses are also among the sector’s most important contributors to food innovation and culinary artistry. They are often the first to experiment, the first to take risks and the first to introduce Canadians to new cuisines, flavours and dining concepts that later become mainstream.

Their disappearance will represent more than an economic correction. It will narrow Canada’s culinary landscape, reduce experimentation and weaken the ecosystem that allows food culture to evolve at the neighbourhood level.

Official statistics will eventually reflect the contraction, but only after the fact. Establishment counts are inherently backward-looking, particularly in sectors dominated by small and independently owned businesses. By the time the decline becomes visible in aggregate data, thousands of operators will already have exited the market.

The greater risk is not statistical lag but policy misinterpretation. Headline growth figures can create a false sense of stability, leading policymakers to underestimate the urgency of reform, whether in labour policy, commercial leasing, taxation or regulatory burden. Confusing administrative survival with economic viability risks leaving the sector without the tools it needs to adapt.

The restaurant sector is not collapsing overnight. It is contracting quietly, unevenly and structurally. The warning signs are already visible for those willing to look beyond top-line counts and focus on fundamentals.

This year, the data will catch up to the economics. Unfortunately, many of Canada’s most creative and culturally important restaurants will not.

Sylvain Charlebois is a Canadian professor and researcher in food distribution and policy. He is senior director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University and co-host of The Food Professor Podcast.

