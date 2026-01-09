Canseco: B.C. and Quebec lag in shifting cannabis users to legal market says poll

Where users buy their pot

Photo: Pixabay Polling shows British Columbians and Quebecers who enjoy cannabis appear hesitant to abandon the sources they had before marijuana was legalized.

More than seven years have passed since marijuana was legalized across Canada.

In October 2018, a promise that was originally made by Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau during the 2015 federal election campaign—at a moment when a majority government for his party seemed unrealistic—finally became a reality.

Canadian public opinion has been uniform on this issue. Last month, 65 per cent of Canadians told us that they agree with marijuana being legal in Canada, up three points since 2024.

Opposition to the current state of affairs is strongest—but nowhere near a majority—among women (33 per cent), Canadians aged 55 and over (35 per cent) and Conservative Party voters in the 2025 federal election (also 35 per cent).

Another finding that has been consistent for the past few years is the disdain of Canadians towards other illegal substances. In late 2025, fewer than one in 10 Canadians thought it is time to legalize fentanyl (nine per cent, down one point) or heroin (also nine per cent, down three points). The numbers are just slightly higher for methamphetamine or “crystal meth” (10 per cent, down two points), crack cocaine (also 10 per cent, down two points), powder cocaine (12 per cent, down two points) and ecstasy (14 per cent, down one point).

There is also wide agreement on the notion of companies in Canada being able to administer “drug tests” to any employee now that marijuana is legal. More than three in five Canadians (64 per cent, up one point) agree with this rationale, including 71 per cent of Albertans and 70 per cent of British Columbians.

The legalization of cannabis was supposed to achieve two feats—reduce or eliminate the “black market” and generate revenue for federal and provincial governments. Canadians may be satisfied with the fact that marijuana is now readily available, but not everyone is welcoming the retail concept equally.

Official documents released in November 2025 outline significant tax revenue for the federal government ($1.2 billion) and provincial governments ($4.2 billion) since marijuana was legalized. While that would appear to be a success story, it fails to meet the original expectations that the federal government predicted in the 2018-19 budget.

Legalization has brought in new, and mostly legal, consumers of cannabis. In our survey, 15 per cent of Canadians told us they only used marijuana after it became legal—including 28 per cent among those aged 18 to 34—while more than a third (36 per cent) admit to partaking in cannabis before October 2018.

The expectation of all marijuana users evenly and completely embracing the legal market has not come to fruition. Among Canadians who have consumed marijuana since October 2018, fewer than half (48 per cent, down three points) say all of their product was acquired at a licensed retailer. That leaves a similar proportion of cannabis users (46 per cent, up six points) who admit that most, some or none of their marijuana was purchased at a licensed retailer.

The results suggests that marijuana users have not completely endorsed the new status quo. In fact, almost one in four cannabis users aged 55 and over (23 per cent) say none of their product was purchased at a licensed retailer. In Alberta, 58 per cent of cannabis users say all of their product came from a licensed retailer. In British Columbia and Quebec, the proportions drop to 42 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively.

British Columbians and Quebecers who enjoy cannabis appear hesitant to abandon the sources they had before marijuana was legalized and may be turned off by the retailers that are clearly appealing more to younger users. This means that the two provinces are missing out on the tax revenue that was promised, with a “black market” that has not disappeared.

The survey shows that attempts to revert marijuana legalization will be futile. While 24 per cent of Conservative voters “strongly disagree” with the way things are, cannabis is not a wedge issue at a time of rising concerns about housing, the economy and health care.

The real area of criticism is provincial. Alberta has been exceptional in making retail cannabis attractive for users of all age groups, while Quebec and British Columbia are clearly not making older marijuana aficionados abandon “their guy” for the store three blocks away.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from Dec. 7-9, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,002 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of 20.

