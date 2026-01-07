What a year it was in B.C. politics

Politcal stars and supernovas

Photo: Province of BC/Flickr From Rustad’s defenestration to Blurgate, bagpipes and bail reform, 2025 proved B.C. politics can always get stranger.

It was a year of rising stars and supernovas in B.C. politics.

For every Á'a:líya Warbus you had a John Rustad. One is beginning to shine brightly as Opposition house leader, the other imploded into a super massive black hole as leader.

Warbus proved in 2025 she’s the future of the B.C. Conservatives, a whip-smart Indigenous matriarch of a new generation of Opposition critics, as she helped navigate caucus through asteroid fields this year.

Rustad, meanwhile, went from having almost as many MLAs as the governing New Democrats in January, to getting ejected out the shuttle bay door by his own caucus and party in December.

Like the mighty tardigrade, however, he survived much longer than anyone expected—including after botched allegations of blackmail, publicly questioning a female MLA’s mental health, and stumbling into a fake-voter scandal during his own leadership review.

Still, at least those two politicians are household names.

Which is a tough thing to accomplish in B.C. politics these days, when more than half the 93 MLAs are first-term red-shirt ensigns you still struggle to identify even when their names are read aloud on the Hansard feed. Hello David Williams and Paul Choi (pro tip: you can tell them apart by Williams’ magnificent moustache and Choi’s magnificent cheekbones.)

Speaking of cheekbones, if you were on the wrong side of Niki Sharma in 2025, you probably got them smashed by her regulation Starfleet boots. The attorney general and deputy premier twice convinced Ottawa to strengthen the criminal code bail rules, including pitching directly to Prime Minister Mark Carney at a first minister’s meeting in Saskatoon in June.

Sharma is one to watch in 2026—which, according to a deeply unserious Meta AI search for this column, apparently includes Premier David Eby quitting and her taking over the captain’s chair. So, get ready for that…and always trust AI.

Yet, for every Jedi knight of politics, the universe spawns a Jar Jar Binks to keep balance in the force, to mix our space drama metaphors.

Allow me to introduce Jordan Kealy, a man who considers his cowboy hat a human rights issue and an ostrich farm a constitutional crisis.

The independent MLA promised to cook the premier a steak if he considered replacing the Taylor Bridge during an unexpected shout-out during Eby’s September speech at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention. It was the kind of moment that makes you realize the Peace River North MLA exists in a somewhat alternate dimension.

In the same vein, you have Dallas Brodie, who spent most of the year as leader of OneBC but finished it as DoneBC. That party imploded in December in a cautionary tale about what happens when unsupervised children play with plasma fires. Will she become the first MLA to be successfully recalled in B.C.’s history? The force is strong with that OneBC prediction.

Sheldon Clare raised eyebrows in April when he serenaded the legislature with a song about a bridge, which went on for way too long to the point it got uncomfortable for everyone and we all devolved into that weird silence you get when someone doesn't know when to stop and you just close your eyes and hope it will all end soon.

Also, Clare, the MLA for Prince George-North Cariboo, gets a secondary nod for performing the soundtrack to Rustad’s ouster, as he blew his teensy little heart out on the bagpipes during the Night of the Long Gingerbread Houses while caucus and party members plotted their revolt.

Honourable mention here to Rick Glumac, whose claim to fame in 2025 was being the minister responsible for AI but still unable to operate his Zoom feed correctly, in an incident now etched in the official Parliamentary Practice book as “Blurgate”—which almost cost the government the vote on controversial Bills 14 and 15 in the spring.

Glumac, of course, readers might remember from his previous noteworthy moment, which was proposing on the floor of the house to his new fiancée while his official legislature biography said he was still married. It seems he navigates software updates about as well as personal updates.

In the end, not everyone in the world of political science fiction can be Captain James T. Kirk. Someone has to be Commander Spock.

Enter David Robert Patrick Eby, KC—the first recipient of the B.C. politics Medal of Valour for his continued heroic attempts to try and write an actually funny joke into his speeches (he came close in September with: “My youngest baby, Gwen, she's now 15 months old … in the tantrum stage, you know the sleepless nights, poop everywhere. And there's a lot going on with the baby as well.”)

Besides the fact he has two middle names (does he think he’s better than us?) he also came out to his BC NDP convention speech rocking a song from KPop Demon Hunters (whatever the hell that is).

His convention address was once again outshone by his family, after six-year-old Iva delivered a better speech with more laughs than he did. And she didn’t even need a comedian to write her jokes.

What a year. What a lightyear, even.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 18 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for BIV. He is the co-author of the national bestselling book A Matter of Confidence, host of the weekly podcast Political Capital.

