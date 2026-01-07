Charlebois: Canadian milk changed on Jan. 1. Did you know?

More vitamin D in milk

Photo: Pixabay Sylvain Charlebois says nutrition policy cannot rely solely on individual responsibility or food education. It can also be built through structural interventions embedded directly in the food supply like adding more vitamin D to milk in Canada.

As of Jan. 1, milk sold in Canada contains more vitamin D.

This is neither a new product nor a marketing innovation, but rather a quiet regulatory adjustment that has largely gone unnoticed by the public.

At first glance, the change appears technical. It stems from a well-documented reality—a significant share of Canadians do not consume enough vitamin D, particularly during months with limited sunlight. Nothing sensational there, and yet, in food policy, the quietest interventions are often those that carry the strongest signals.

By strengthening the mandatory fortification of milk, the regulation does more than address a nutritional deficiency. It clearly positions part of the agri-food sector as a contributor to the solution, rather than as a problem to be regulated or criticized.

That said, it is worth clarifying what “fortifying” milk actually means.

‘Fortifying’ milk explained

Contrary to what some may assume, the vitamin D added to milk is not synthesized by the cow, nor is it “boosted” through animal feed. It is added after milking, during processing, in the form of vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) — the same molecule naturally produced by human skin when exposed to sunlight.

This vitamin D is typically dissolved in a small amount of fat to ensure uniform distribution in the milk. The process is tightly controlled. Quantities are precisely measured, monitored, and adjusted to meet regulatory standards, without affecting taste, texture or overall composition.

Is it natural? That depends on the frame of reference. From a chemical and biological standpoint, the added vitamin D is identical to naturally occurring vitamin D. From a regulatory standpoint, it is a deliberate and well-governed technological intervention, comparable to fortifying flour with folic acid or salt with iodine. Milk itself is not being transformed, rather, a structural limitation of a northern diet is being corrected.

Still, perhaps a touch more transparency would help reassure consumers. The choice of milk is grounded in very practical considerations. It is consumed regularly, in predictable quantities, across all income groups. It has been subject to mandatory fortification for decades, reducing regulatory risk and transition costs. And crucially, it naturally combines calcium and vitamin D, two nutrients whose complementarity is essential for bone health.

Policy sends broader message

Beyond these technical arguments, the policy sends a broader message: Nutrition policy cannot rely solely on individual responsibility or food education. It can also be built through structural interventions embedded directly in the food supply.

In other words, consumers are not being asked to change their habits. Instead, the nutritional quality of what they already consume is quietly improved.

This is hardly a new idea. The iodization of salt, the fortification of flour with folic acid and the addition of vitamin D to margarine were all based on the same logic—addressing public-health challenges without increasing the decision-making burden on households.

It would be excessive to frame this as a public-relations exercise aimed at polishing the dairy sector’s image. But it would be equally naïve to ignore the positioning effect that follows. By choosing milk as a delivery vehicle, the state implicitly acknowledges that certain agri-food sectors can actively contribute to public-health objectives when governed rigorously.

Vitamin D-fortified milk will not, on its own, resolve the complex challenges of modern diets. But it does serve as an important reminder that not all solutions require restriction or guilt. Some still come from simple, accessible foods and from regulation designed to build, rather than punish.

Sylvain Charlebois is director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, co-host of The Food Professor Podcast and visiting scholar at McGill University

