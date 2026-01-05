Canseco: Canadians split on top wishes for 2026

Desires for the new year

Photo: Pixabay Millennials and Generation Z are more likely to seek spending more time with family as their wish for 2026, according to a Research Co. survey.

As 2026 begins, Canadians are curiously divided on what they want.

We asked respondents to rank four different wishes for 2026. More than one-third (37 per cent) asked for more money, while three in 10 (30 per cent) yearned for more health and just over one in four (26 per cent) chose more time with family and friends. Fewer than one in 10 (seven per cent) selected more travel.

If we analyze the findings from bottom to top, only two groups reached double digits on wanting their 2026 to include trips: Albertans (13 per cent) and Atlantic Canadians (10 per cent).

Wishing more time with family and friends finds no gender gap (26 per cent among both men and women). In what was a bit of a surprise, the two youngest cohorts—Millennials and Generation Z—are more likely to seek this wish (31 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively) than Generation X (22 per cent) and Baby Boomers (23 per cent).

Three in 10 Ontarians (30 per cent) also reserve their top wish for more time with family and friends. The proportions are lower in Saskatchewan and Manitoba (28 per cent), Alberta (also 28 per cent), Atlantic Canada (26 per cent), Quebec (22 per cent) and British Columbia (21 per cent).

When we reach the top two wishes, the desire for more health is practically off the charts for Baby Boomers (50 per cent), followed by Generation X (38 per cent), Millennials (20 per cent) and Generation Z (11 per cent). As expected, younger Canadians are more likely to feel “indestructible.”

More money was the top answer nationally, and the age gaps are also striking. While only 20 per cent of Baby Boomers expressed this wish, the proportions rise to 36 per cent among Generation X, 44 per cent among Millennials and 52 per cent among Generation Z.

Respondents across all regions picked money over health, but there are some differences across political lines. Canadians who voted for the Conservative Party this year are more likely to choose money over health (39 per cent to 30 per cent), while those who cast ballots for the Liberal Party flip the categories (37 per cent for health and 29 per cent for money). Those who supported the New Democratic Party (NDP) in the last federal election put time with family and friends ahead of every other wish (38 per cent).

When asked to reminisce about 2025, majorities of Canadians tell us that it was a “very good” or “good” year for their family (71 per cent), for them on a personal level (66 per cent), for their municipality (54 per cent) and for Canada (51 per cent).

Fewer Canadians offer glowing reviews of the year that was for their work (48 per cent) or their province (47 per cent). Among the four most populus provinces, British Columbia comes out ahead (56 per cent), followed by Alberta (48 per cent), Ontario (46 per cent) and Quebec (42 per cent).

The work year was “nicer” to the youngest Canadians. Generation Z manages a momentum score of +30 when the proportions of “good” and “bad” responses are compared to each other—higher than the results observed for Millennials (+24), Generation X (+16) and Baby Boomers (+15).

Positive feelings persist when Canadians are asked about the future. At least three in 10 expect 2026 to be better for themselves (39 per cent), their families (38 per cent) and the country as a whole (30 per cent). Fewer express the same buoyancy about their work (28 per cent), their province (23 per cent) or their municipality (22 per cent).

Practically three in 10 Albertans (29 per cent) think 2026 will be worse for their province, The proportions are lower in Quebec (22 per cent), British Columbia (21 per cent) and Ontario (18 per cent).

Fewer than one in five Canadians who voted for the Conservatives in 2025 (19 per cent) think 2026 will be a “very good” or “good” year for Canada, compared to 30 per cent among those who supported the New Democrats and 37 per cent among those who cast ballots for the Liberals.

In spite of constant suggestions about young Canadians being more pessimistic than their older counterparts, more than a third of Generation Z (38 per cent) and Millennials (36 per cent) believe 2026 will be a better year for Canada, compared to less than one in four Generation X (24 per cent) and Baby Boomers (22 per cent).

We will have to wait a year to see if the expectations of the country’s youngest adults were met.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from Nov. 21-23, 2025, among 1,002 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

