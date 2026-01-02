Shaw: BC NDP too broke to fix the post-secondary system it knew was broken

Post-secondary fix

Photo: UBCO UBC Okanagan campus

It was a brutal year for most of B.C.’s colleges and universities, and the financial pressures that have sideswiped their budgets are only expected to intensify in 2026.

The B.C. government now says 20 of the province’s 25 post-secondary institutions are forecasting at least one deficit over the next three years, worsening an already dire situation of layoffs and course cancellations.

“We’re in a place now where the majority of public post-secondary institutions are actually projecting deficits, whether it’s one year or year over year,” Post-secondary Minister Jessie Sunner said in November.

“It’s just unsustainable.”

That’s a sobering assessment from the minister in charge, and it comes years after the first warning signs appeared.

B.C. has six research universities, five teaching universities, 11 colleges and three institutes.

Even on campuses still running (slim) surpluses, like the University of B.C., Simon Fraser University and the University of Victoria, there have been significant cuts to spending, staff positions and courses in 2025.

The most significant factor was the federal government’s continued crackdown on international students.

Foreign students pay upwards of six times as much for tuition as locals, and post-secondary schools relied on them as cash cows to prop up budgets strained by falling domestic enrolment, rising costs and stagnant provincial funding.

But those days appear over, for now, as the federal Liberal government’s move to reduce immigration has cut the number of student visas in B.C. by as much as 70 per cent.

At the core of the crisis is a post-secondary funding model the B.C. government has known for years was broken.

In 2022, the NDP administration hired Don Wright, a former head of the civil service under John Horgan, to conduct a review of the state of the province’s colleges and universities.

The sector told Wright that the government’s block grants to post-secondary schools “have not kept pace with rising costs and increased government funding is needed.”

“The block grants have not been adjusted despite changing demographics and technology, changes in program costs and student needs, and changes in institutions' own revenue-generating capacities,” Wright wrote in a 2023 report into what he heard during consultations.

“This has led to the current grant allocations amongst institutions being only loosely connected to the different programming and cost drivers in different institutions.”

Small colleges are particularly challenged in finding new revenue streams, wrote Wright. And the provincial policy decision to cap tuition fee increases for domestic students at two per cent annually has “perpetrated inequities in tuition across the sector” while schools wrestle with the rising demands for student services, mental health supports, reconciliation and campus safety.

Wright was supposed to release a second report in 2023, outlining a new funding model. Instead, the government cut him off, paid $105,000 for his work and scrapped the second phase of the review.

In November, the government hired another former deputy minister, Don Avison, to start over with a new review. Had it stuck with Wright, it would already have a report available with recommendations for reform.

“The financial and operational data collected three years ago reflects a very different reality,” the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills said in a statement.

“It no longer answers the questions institutions, staff, students, and government need to address to ensure long-term sustainability.”

“Given the evolving environment within the sector, the assumptions underlying the review no longer applied and government determined that a final report was unnecessary,” read the ministry statement.

That may be true. But it also means three years were spent diagnosing a problem without ever reaching the treatment stage.

The province is now ruling out a major increase to the $3.2 billion it already provides annually to colleges and universities, as it battles its own record $11-billion deficit.

“A large injection of permanent, net new funding for the sector is not expected given the fiscal reality, which means other strategies will need to be explored both to address immediate financial pressures and improve long-term financial sustainability across the sector,” read the terms of reference.

In effect, the B.C. NDP government is too broke to fix a post-secondary system it long knew was broken. The result is likely to be more internal cuts, fewer courses and more layoffs, in a 2026 that could look less like reform and more like managed decline in post-secondary schools.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for BIV. He is the co-author of the national bestselling book A Matter of Confidence, host of the weekly podcast Political Capital.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.