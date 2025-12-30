Canseco: How important is religion to Canadians?

Importance of religion

Photo: Pixabay Organized religion does not appear to be gaining momentum in terms of growth in Canada.

Every year, we ask Americans and Canadians about specific aspects of their lives, with the intention of ranking the importance of religion. In 2025, we were particularly curious about the way respondents would relate to patriotism.

We could have expected Canadians to gleefully wave the Maple Leaf after a year that brought the phrase “Elbows Up” back to our regular vocabulary as Donald Trump casually mused about annexation. Americans have faced severe criticism from residents of other countries, precisely because Trump was sent back to the White House 11 months ago.

We can report that the needle did not move that much, with 53 per cent of Americans (down one point since our 2024 survey) and 46 per cent of Canadians (down one point) saying country is “very important” to them.

The first spot on the list in each country continues to be occupied by family, with 74 per cent of Canadians (down two points) and 78 per cent of Americans (up four points) saying it is “very important” to them personally.

Friends is the only other aspect to receive a “very important” assessment from majorities of respondents in each country, reaching 56 per cent in Canada (up five points) and 54 per cent in the United States (down two points).

The order of the three remaining items is different in each country. More Canadians say career is “very important” to them (36 per cent, down two points) than religion (25 per cent, down one point) or affluence (14 per cent, down one point). Americans give more importance to religion (44 per cent, up four points) than to career (37 per cent, down four points) or affluence (15 per cent, down six points).

In Canada, the only item to see an increase outside of the margin of error is friends, while Americans see big gains on religion and family. The extreme importance of religion reaches 29 per cent in Alberta and Saskatchewan and Manitoba, dropping to 27 per cent in Ontario, 26 per cent in British Columbia, 22 per cent in Atlantic Canada and 18 per cent in Quebec. Americans who reside in the South (35 per cent) do not regard religion as important as their counterparts in the Northeast (40 per cent), Midwest (44 per cent) and West (51 per cent).

We also see little change in the measurement of spirituality, with almost seven in 10 Americans (69 per cent, down one point) and a majority of Canadians (56 per cent, down one point) saying they consider themselves “very spiritual” or “moderately spiritual.”

Adherence to organized religion continues to go through curious shifts. Roughly a third of Americans (32 per cent, up one point) and more than one in five Canadians (22 per cent, down one point) attend religious gatherings once a week or more.

Since 2024, the proportion of residents of the two countries who never enter a church, a synagogue or a temple fell by five points in the United States (to 29 per cent) and by seven points in Canada (to 20 per cent). These drops are offset by gains in a unique category. A third of Canadians (33 per cent, up seven points) and more than a quarter of Americans (27 per cent, up five points) only attend religious gatherings for special events.

It would seem that 2025 saw a lot of friends getting married, having kids or leaving this earth. Still, the question about faith does not show organized religion gaining momentum. If anything, the situation is defined by generational gaps.

In Canada, two-thirds of Baby Boomers (66 per cent) say they are Christian. The proportions drop to 49 per cent among Generation X, 43 per cent among Millennials and 40 per cent among Generation Z. In the United States, the decline is also evident, but with higher numbers. More than three in four Baby Boomers (77 per cent) are Christian, compared to 63 per cent of Generation X, 63 per cent of Millennials and 58 per cent of Generation Z.

For the first time, a third of Canadians (34 per cent) describe themselves as atheist, agnostic or having no religion—including 47 per cent of those who reside in British Columbia and 39 per cent of Generation Z. The proportion of Americans who are irreligious is lower (21 per cent, down two points), but rising to 24 per cent in the South and 28 per cent among Generation Z.

While patriotic sentiments did not go through severe changes at the national level in 2025, age tells a compelling story. Most Baby Boomers in Canada and the United States (58 per cent and 63 per cent respectively) say country is “very important” to them. The proportions are decidedly lower among Generation Z (33 per cent in Canada and 43 per cent in the United States). The feelings of the youngest adults in North America on patriotism and faith might have an effect on pending political processes.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from Nov. 21-23, 2025, among 1,002 adults in Canada and 1,001 adults in the United States. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in each country. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, for each country.

