School breaks privilege Christmas, and classroom strategies are needed to foster inclusion

Holidays are for all students

What some school boards now call the “winter break,” over the days leading up to and after Christmas, is now here.

But in Canada’s diverse public schools, centring one religious holiday sends a subtle message to many children: your family’s traditions don’t quite belong here.

Our publicly funded schools are designed to be welcoming to everyone. Ministries of education and school curricula acknowledge the importance of equity and inclusion in supporting student learning, yet how this is applied in different contexts and classrooms can vary widely.

The focus around Christmas—experienced as holidays that privilege this festival, and sometimes also experienced as winter-themed events that pick up Christmas aspects—can make students from different cultural and religious backgrounds feel marginalized or left out.

As educators look to best practices for implementing guidance around supporting inclusion and affirming diversity in their classrooms, there are opportunities to build in-classroom activities that genuinely reflect and embrace every learner in our vibrant pluralistic communities.

The real impact of feeling left out

When a child’s family life, traditions or identity are missing from the school environment, this can have adverse consequences.

Research shows that school social exclusion is consistently linked to poorer well-being, higher emotional distress and even changes in adolescent brain development. Large-scale studies have also shown that exclusion undermines belonging, while belonging acts as a protective factor for mental health and engagement. In other words, inclusion isn’t optional; it is essential for students’ emotional safety and academic success.

On the flip side, when students feel they belong, they thrive. Feeling personally accepted and socially valued at school is associated with better mental health and stronger academic trajectories, including lower depression, anxiety and stress into young adulthood. Creating a truly inclusive school environment is therefore not just an extra step, it’s fundamental to student well-being.

Four simple, powerful strategies for inclusion

While overhauling the entire school calendar may be out of reach, educators can start with four classroom changes that research shows are meaningful.

1. Start a storytelling circle with a trauma-informed lens.

Where generic holiday parties exist near the end of term, instead consider a storytelling circle: invite students to share “something special I enjoy in winter,” “a tradition from my community” or “a tradition I’d like to create.”

This keeps open invitations for students who may not have stable family contexts, such as children in foster care or those who’ve experienced loss.

Why storytelling? Oral storytelling, especially when culturally referenced and developmentally scaffolded, builds identity, empathy and early literacy and has shown measurable gains for Indigenous learners. Story-based routines are also a powerful vehicle for culturally responsive teaching across subjects.

Guidance from the the National Association for the Education of Young Children, a non-profit organization in the U.S., emphasizes that holiday activities should be approached through an anti-bias lens, ensuring they affirm all children’s identities rather than privileging one tradition.

Evidence shows that storytelling circles can support both cultural identity and emotional safety when implemented thoughtfully, through predictable routines and student choice. Trauma-informed classroom frameworks emphasize safety, trust and empowerment as core principles—all of which align with open-ended storytelling prompts.

So, instead of focusing on family-centric tasks, try the following:

• Make participation voluntary and provide alternative options;

• Use broad prompts that don’t require family disclosures;

• Embed predictable routines and emotional safety as recommended by trauma-informed frameworks.

2. A “celebrations wall.”

Mindful of open-ended prompts and children’s emotional safety, create a “celebrations wall” or “seasonal traditions corner” that invites students and families to share images, artifacts or descriptions of winter or year-end traditions.

These could include religious and cultural festivals such as Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Lunar New Year.

It could also include personal family traditions such as a special recipe or a trip.

Culturally responsive environments and tasks increase engagement and participation among diverse learners.

Feeling recognized in affirmative ways also strengthens belonging, which relates to motivation and persistence. Practical exemplars from classrooms show how inclusive displays foster voice and connection.

3. Use language that includes everyone.

Language signals who belongs. Replace event names and communications that tie activities to one tradition with neutral, inclusive terms like “winter celebration” or “year-end gathering” alongside culturally affirming practices.

Canadian federal guidance provides explicit strategies for inclusive wording that avoids bias across gender, culture, religion and ability. Equity, diversity and inclusion resources align with these practices and emphasize mirroring how people self-identify. Resources such as Celebrate! An Anti-Bias Guide to Including Holidays in Early Childhood Programs provide practical steps for creating inclusive celebrations.

4. Partner with communities.

Reach beyond school walls. School-community partnerships bring cultural expertise, resources and authentic experiences into classrooms, and are associated with better attendance, engagement, social-emotional outcomes and academics.

This reduces the burden on educators while widening access to experiences that enrich curriculum and affirm diversity.

Examples could include nurturing community partnerships that support Indigenous storytelling, Lunar New Year presentations or settlement supports for refugee children.

A call for active inclusion

Fostering an inclusive environment is an active choice. It means examining inherited structures and building classroom cultures that affirm every student’s sense of self.

By celebrating the many narratives students bring, educators counteract the emotional toll of exclusion, strengthen resilience and equip young people to navigate a pluralistic society with confidence and respect.

The most important message schools can offer during holidays, and year round, is the certainty that every child belongs.

Amina Yousaf is the associate head of early childhood studies at the University of Guelph-Humber

