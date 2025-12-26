Survey shows Canadians less likely to use 'Happy Holidays' as festive greeting

When the 2020 holiday season approached, Canadians were experiencing a unique moment. After months of lockdowns and hand-washing, there was no guarantee that the gatherings of years past were attainable. At the time, only 37% of Canadians told us that they expected a “more fun than stressful” holiday season.

As our lives returned to normal, so did the proportion of Canadians who expected a whimsical December. This year, just over half of Canadians (52%, down one point since 2024) expect this holiday season to be “more fun than stressful”, while three in 10 (30%, down one point) believe it will be “more stressful than fun” and 18% (up three points) are not sure.

Some groups are more likely to foresee a holiday season full of tension. These include generation X (34%), Atlantic Canadians (38%), Albertans (34%) and Canadians of European descent (also 34%).

It was also in 2020 when we recorded the lowest level of support for the phrase “Happy Holidays” (14%), while just over two-thirds of Canadians (68%) told us they preferred “Merry Christmas” as a greeting for the season. Since then, “Happy Holidays” had been climbing steadily every year, reaching 24% in 2024.

This streak ends now. Just over two-thirds of Canadians (67%, up five points since 2024) choose “Merry Christmas,” while 18% (down six points) select “Happy Holidays.”

Across the country, Atlantic Canada and Alberta lead the way in their preference towards “Merry Christmas” (77% and 72%, respectively). “Happy Holidays” gets its best rating in Quebec (26%), followed by B.C. (18%) and Ontario (also 18%).

When the results are analyzed by ethnicity, majorities of Canadians whose heritage is Indigenous (68%), European (64%), East Asian (63%) and South Asian (53%) say they prefer “Merry Christmas” as their greeting. “Happy Holidays”—long regarded by proponents as “inclusive” and by deterrents as “political correctness gone too far”—finds no massive traction across ethnic lines.

This year, there is also some negative momentum for some of the things we usually eat and drink in December. More than four in five Canadians (82%, down three points) say they like turkey and majorities feel the same way about cranberry sauce (65%, down three points), Brussels sprouts (59%, down one point), fruit cake (58%, unchanged) and egg nog (55%, down four points).

This leaves three staples of the holiday season that fewer than half of Canadians enjoy: mince pies (49%, unchanged), plum pudding (44%, down three points) and mulled wine (36%, down four points).

The generational analysis provides a good omen for mulled wine. While baby boomers are not particularly fond of the spicy and citrusy concoction (29%), it rises to 33% with generation X and to 37% with both millennials and generation Z. If young Canadians keep enjoying mulled wine, it will remain on our tables.

The story is drastically different for plum pudding and mince pies. Each dish is enjoyed by at least half of baby boomers (50% for plum pudding and 53% for mince pies), but plummets among generation Z (39% for plum pudding and 43% for mince pies).

In addition, “public support” for plum pudding is tepid among millennials (41%) and generation X (42%). With dwindling support among young Canadians, the disappearance of plum pudding as a holiday staple is a real possibility.

There is a ray of light for plum pudding fans. More than half of Canadians of South Asian descent (52%) like it, along with 46% of Canadians of East Asian heritage. It may be up to newcomers to the country to save a traditional English dessert. Time will tell.

The results are based on an online survey conducted from Dec. 7-9, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,002 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error, which measures sample variability, is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

