History will view 2025 as more of a 'stress test' than your average year

At the end of 2025, it feels less like we have lived through a single year than through a stress test. Politics, business, culture, sport and identity were all put under load, and some of the theories we’d been carrying around finally snapped. What emerged instead were lessons less elegant, more practical, occasionally uncomfortable and darkly funny.

1. Politics is now judged less by ideology than by basic competence.

This became painfully obvious as the gravitational pull of U.S. President Donald Trump reasserted itself south of the border. Loathe him or not, Trump’s enduring challenge for us isn’t just what he says, but how badly institutions struggle to respond with coherence. The daily disruptions, Truth Social streams, licence for fibs and bald self-indulgence made it impossible for us to stay in the relationship. Canadians weren’t asking for moral perfection. We were asking whether any adult appeared to be in charge.

2. Mark Carney’s early advantage was tone, not policy.

As prime minister, Carney benefited from arriving as that adult who spends more time reading the briefing notes than practising his signature on executive orders. His calm, bankerly seriousness contrasted with years of performative politics on both sides of the Commons aisle. It was partly who he was, partly who he thankfully wasn’t. Whether that holds is an open question, but in 2025, projecting control felt like a reform agenda.

3. Provincial politics is where public trust now goes to be tested—and strained.

In B.C. especially, the province became the main arena for housing, infrastructure, health care and public disorder. Municipalities complained about downloads, Ottawa hovered distantly, and Victoria carried the file—and the blame. What it revealed was a government ill-suited to handling challenge, yet unchallenged in the role itself. Its principal asset at year’s end is the turmoil across the aisle, and until an alternative emerges with fiscal credibility and social modernity, the incumbents can stay incompetent yet stay put.

4. The economy stopped being an abstraction and started showing up at dinner.

Inflation eased, affordability didn’t. Canadians spoke less about GDP and productivity, and more about groceries, rent and whether “doing OK” now meant standing still. Economic anxiety wasn’t loud, but weary. The national mood shifted from anger to exhaustion, particularly amid political pledges about it.

5. Business revealed where the economy’s real pressure points actually are.

While governments debated frameworks and values, businesses confronted capital costs, labour shortages, soft demand and regulatory drag all at once. The lesson wasn’t that markets are heartless, but that they are clarifying. You cannot virtue-signal your way out of a margin problem. In 2025, business became the place where economic reality stopped being theoretical.

6. In B.C., business institutions discovered that their social licence had thinned dramatically.

By 2025, some of the province’s most visible sectors—real estate development, groceries, banking, insurance, telecom, utilities and transportation—were operating with far less public goodwill than they assumed. Price increases were interpreted as profiteering. Development delays were blamed on greed rather than permitting complexity. Even accurate corporate explanations landed poorly in a province under intense cost-of-living pressure. Years of consolidation and opaque pricing left little trust to draw on when conditions tightened. Social licence proved neither permanent nor transferable.

7. Demography is a labour, housing and health issue, and B.C. keeps ducking it.

We continue to kick the can down the road on both the needs and opportunities of an aging population. Ageism, our quietest form of discrimination, filters out skilled, experienced workers while employers complain about shortages. Housing strategies are geared to the earliest stages of life, and health-care and entitlement reforms that might blunt future public-finance shocks remain largely avoided.

8. Sport remains an anchor of identity and one of the few places where arguments get settled cleanly.

In a year thick with contested truths, sport’s appeal was its bluntness. Someone wins. Someone loses. The standings do not care about your intentions. The Canucks, Whitecaps and Lions—even their struggles—remain shared reference points in a fragmented civic culture, supplying common ritual, visible stakes and collective memory when other institutions feel distant.

9. Popular culture tried to function as an emotional support system.

In 2025, Canadians didn’t look to pop culture for surprise so much as reassurance. We rewatched familiar shows, filled arenas for legacy acts, and treated nostalgia like a coping mechanism. It wasn’t a failure of imagination, but a search for stability. Trouble was, we lacked a definitive form of appointment viewing across screens—except perhaps sports—and that era may have passed.

10. Media challenges are a democracy issue, and Canada is asleep at the switch.

AI overviews now satisfy readers with summaries instead of journalism. Bad actors flood social platforms with disinformation. Federal financing of news jaundices public trust in some quarters. The public broadcaster has a credibility problem, and our media market is dwarfed by the one below the border. Anyone have a prescription?

Taken together, 2025 wasn’t about radical change so much as forced clarity. The country seemed to be asking a simpler question than it had in years: Does this work, and can we trust the people responsible when it doesn’t? It’s not a revolutionary mood. It’s a corrective one.

Kirk LaPointe is a Lodestar Media columnist and vice-president in the office of the chair at Fulmer and Company.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

