From tariffs to cloning to Ozempic, food was front and centre over the last 12 months

Top food stories of 2025

Photo: The Canadian Press Groceries were front and centre in the news in 2025.

The Dalhousie University Agri-Food Analytics Lab’s top food stories list offers a snapshot of the issues that shaped Canada’s food landscape in 2025.

This year’s ranking moves beyond headlines to focus on the structural forces influencing food affordability, trust and system resilience. While some captured public attention through symbolism and nostalgia, others exposed deeper economic and regulatory fault lines that will continue to shape Canada’s food system.

10. Crown Royal theatrics

Crown Royal became a surprisingly visible food-and-drink story after Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a public display of “dumping” the whisky as part of a broader patriotic posture.

The moment generated heavy media coverage and social media traction, but it obscured more than it revealed. What was largely overlooked is that Diageo, Crown Royal’s owner, continues to produce the whisky in Canada, with distillation operations remaining in Manitoba and Quebec, despite the closure of an Ontario bottling plant.

The episode illustrated how easily political symbolism can crowd out economic facts.

In substance, the Crown Royal moment did little to alter supply chains, prices or employment trends. It was cultural PR—entertaining, highly visible, but marginal in terms of systemic food or beverage policy impact.

9. Disappearance of iconic candies

The disappearance of legacy confections such as Cherry Blossom and Jersey Milk became an emotionally resonant food story. What initially appeared to be routine brand rationalization quickly turned into a national nostalgia moment, amplified by viral social media reactions.

Beneath the sentimentality, however, were unmistakable economic pressures: rising cocoa and sugar costs, higher energy and labour expenses, declining per-unit margins and relentless competition for shelf space in a high-velocity retail environment.

The backlash revealed how deeply food brands are embedded in collective memory but also how unforgiving modern food economics has become. Heritage alone proved insufficient to survive.

8. ‘Buy Canadian’ and maplewashing

“Buy Canadian” emerged as a rallying cry and a stress test for consumer trust.

Politicians and grocers leaned heavily on patriotic cues—flags on packaging, expansive “local” claims and national branding—often without meaningful changes in sourcing or ownership.

Consumers responded with skepticism. Many began asking harder questions about what “Canadian” truly means when ingredients, processing and corporate control span borders.

This triggered a backlash against maplewashing: the use of national symbolism without substantive domestic economic value.

Brands able to demonstrate real Canadian production, processing and contribution benefited; those relying on vague nationalism faced pushback.

What started as marketing evolved into a broader reckoning about transparency, authenticity and credibility in food branding.

7. Meat counter economics

Meat prices—particularly for beef—reached record highs, with little expectation of normalization before 2027.

Drought conditions pushed ranchers to liquidate herds but, unlike previous cycles, herd rebuilding stalled due to credit constraints, interest rates and market uncertainty. Consumers increasingly shifted toward chicken, just as supply tightened.

Despite supply management’s promise of domestic balance, Canada imported millions of kilograms of chicken from the United States, a reality largely absent from mainstream coverage. Pork prices also trended upward.

The meat counter became a visible reminder that production systems, policy frameworks and consumer demand are increasingly misaligned.

6. GST holiday

The GST holiday reignited the national debate over taxing food. Many Canadians forget that the year began with negative food inflation, -0.6%, largely attributable to the temporary removal of GST on prepared foods. By year’s end, food inflation exceeded 3.4%, surpassing the U.S. despite intense tariff pressures there.

The temporary tax relief raised a simple but powerful question: Why does Canada tax food at all? Globally, many jurisdictions do not. In Canada, consumers pay an estimated $2 billion annually in grocery sales taxes and over $5 billion from food service.

While the GST holiday was short-lived, it permanently shifted public expectations and policy discourse.

5. GLP-1s transform food demand

GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic became one of the most consequential, if understated, food stories of 2025. An estimated two million Canadians use GLP-1s primarily for weight loss.

Regardless of public health debates, the market effects were immediate: reduced demand for snacks, confectionery, alcohol and some food-service categories.

The number of Canadians using GLP-1s for weight loss rose about 80% in one year. For food manufacturers and retailers, 2025 marked the moment when GLP-1s shifted from curiosity to structural demand disruptor.

4. The cloned meat disaster

One of the year’s most emotionally charged food stories stemmed from Health Canada’s handling of meat derived from the offspring of cloned animals.

The agency was preparing to classify such products as non-novel, allowing commercialization without labelling or proactive public disclosure. When the approval process was abruptly paused, it became clear that no public communication strategy existed.

Social media reacted first; national media followed.

For the first time in years, Canadians rejected a food technology not on scientific grounds alone but due to opacity and perceived regulatory arrogance. The episode underscored a new reality: consumer trust can no longer be assumed, and transparency is a core regulatory function.

3. Tariffs and counter-tariffs

Trade tensions dominated 2025, and agri-food was not spared despite CUSMA.

The elimination of the de minimis exemption, increased paperwork and inconsistent enforcement raised costs throughout the supply chain.

As Canadians adjusted to a U.S. administration openly skeptical of global trade, fatigue grew around the unpredictability and politicization of tariffs. Ottawa lifted tariffs on several food products on Sept. 1, with the U.S. following weeks later, but uncertainty persisted, particularly around fertilizers and other key inputs.

The year reinforced how quickly trade policy can translate into food price volatility.

2. Grocer code of conduct established (finally)

After years of delay, 2025 delivered a breakthrough: the grocery code of conduct set to take effect Jan. 1.

This represents the most significant structural reform in the Canadian food sector since the 1980s.

The code aims to rebalance power between dominant grocers and suppliers, with the longer-term objective of stabilizing food prices.

Critics argue the current version resembles a code of ethics more than a binding enforcement tool, but industry hopes it will reduce friction and improve predictability. If the voluntary framework fails, pressure will intensify for mandatory regulation.

1. Structural food inflation crisis

Above all else, 2025 was the year Canadians began to understand that food inflation is not a temporary shock.

We felt poorer at the grocery store, and political discourse—at last—started to move away from simplistic “greedflation” narratives toward structural causes: logistics inefficiencies, carbon pricing, interprovincial trade barriers, regulatory drag, labour shortages, supply-chain power imbalances and persistent policy failures.

Food insecurity reached historic levels. HungerCount 2025 reported more than two million Canadians using food banks every month, with one in four Canadians food insecure.

Crucially, awareness grew that Canada’s food inflation problem began in 2008, following the financial crisis, and never truly corrected. Unlike the U.S., Canada failed to reset.

By 2025, the consensus finally emerged: Canada’s food inflation problem is structural, not cyclical, and will not resolve without deep, politically uncomfortable reform.

Honourable mentions

• Talks to end interprovincial trade barriers — Food affordability finally reframed internal trade barriers as an economic issue, not a constitutional abstraction. While progress remains incremental, 2025 marked a notable shift in tone toward regulatory harmonization.

• The MAHA movement — Closely associated with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Make America Healthy Again gained influence in select policy and activist circles. While not mainstream, its spillover into Canada showed the country is not immune to ideologically driven skepticism toward food regulation, science and industrial scale.

Sylvain Charlebois is director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, co-host of The Food Professor Podcast and visiting scholar at McGill University.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

