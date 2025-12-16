The challenges of involuntary care in B.C.

Photo: Contributed The Canadian Press A man sits on a sidewalk along East Hastings Street in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

It seems so simple, so basic an idea you wonder why it has not been implemented yet. It is involuntary care.

As communities across the province grapple with street disorder and a sense of insecurity, involuntary care is seen by many as a solution. Politicians of all stripes have offered it up to concerned residents and businesses as a path forward.

The problem is it is unlikely to be what people are expecting. The expectation is it will be a panacea. The reality will be quite different. Currently, the perception is involuntary care will be a method for sweeping the streets clean, getting people into treatment and rebuilding contributing members of society. The reality is people are likely to be disappointed as we get a classic example of overpromise and underdeliver.

There are many reasons for that. Without doubt, there are a number of individuals who need help, who are not in a place where they can make decisions. The CEO of Our Place summed it up well recently: “…if someone is so unwell that they cannot make informed decisions about their health care, then leaving them to die on the sidewalk with little but their liberties intact is not compassion. It is abandonment," said Julian Daly.

These people need care and, quite possibly, may never be in a place to return to life. What doesn’t get discussed enough is the toxicity of the drugs awash in our streets. Those drugs, laced with fentanyl and carfentanil, are rewiring the brains of users and causing massive damage.

The reality is they may need constant care in a facility designed to deal with their complex needs. Sadly, it will mean something closer to involuntary confinement. Calls for using jails or recreating Riverview are far off the mark. No matter how it happened, those folks are worthy of compassionate care to protect themselves and others.

Next up as a challenge are the courts. They are highly unlikely to allow a roundup of people who can then be forced into treatment. The courts have been clear on removing encampments—there needs to be dignified alternatives. Expecting the courts to approve a clean sweep is wishful thinking.

The biggest challenge, though, is involuntary care for most individuals is doomed, even if allowed. It needs to be voluntary to make the needed changes in mindset and habits. I know people who have gone to treatment at the behest of others and were taking a shot, snort or swig as they waited outside the gate to enter rehab. They wanted to do right by others but they were not there yet. Success did not follow.

That is why the current trend of calling for dry-only facilities for those just emerging from hardships is so frustrating. Yes, there needs to be housing where people—who are ready—can live and not be surrounded by temptation. We also need more treatment beds to help people achieve that. But trying to jump straight to a sober life is impractical for many and decidedly dangerous as well.

An operator of Tiny Homes says there are four basic rules—no pooping, no fighting, no dealing and no using alone. That final one is important. Developing the routine of not using in your home is a step forward. It is a mental divide you can bridge. It does not mean the desire will magically disappear but it gives a framework for progress.

With all the political rhetoric that flies, what gets lost is that progress is measured in inches and not yards. Rare is the person who can go cold turkey and not suffer a relapse. Yet politicians succumb to the temptation of easy fixes.

In Surrey, on Vancouver Island, in Vancouver and in Penticton, we see what should be pathways to success being blocked. So, if those pathways work, why can’t we see results? People are tired of stats, they trust their eyes.

In our haste to warehouse people, we have not built the support. British Columbia has a two-tier health care system when it comes to treatment beds. Six years ago, a 30-day stay paid privately cost $20,000 and that has only gone up. We do not have enough public beds.

And when they get out? Supportive housing gets caught up in red tape, whether that be for seniors, youth, working families or those on the comeback trail. We bottleneck the system.

We are also wildly behind when it comes to preventing people from sliding into homelessness, which then often leads to addiction and mental health. They are three crises that become one. Another simple idea that works is a rent bank and yet the provincial funding is threatened.

Being of a certain age, I remember when the belief was you just needed willpower to overcome addiction. That is not the case anymore. The toxicity is killing our family, friends and communities.Involuntary care sounds great. It is not enough. Not nearly enough.

There is an old joke about stopping smoking: “Quitting cigs is easy, I’ve done it a dozen times.” Except what we are going through is not a gag.

Many years ago, an unlikely advocate for a balanced, comprehensive approach came along. Phillip Owen was the mayor of Vancouver and championed the “Four Pillars”—equal focus on harm reduction, prevention, treatment, and enforcement.

What we need is a return to that balance and courage. Without it, we will be the joke.

Shane Mills is a partner in communications company 42nd and Grace and a former journalist, who spent more than 20 years working in Victoria, including six years in former B.C. Premier Christy Clark's office as director of issues management. He has also spent time in municipal government and serves on a non-profit board.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.