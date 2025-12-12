MLA explains why he brought forward a bill taking suspected dangerous drivers off the road

Photo: ADRIAN LAM/Times Colonist The family of Xavier Rasul-Jankovics, from left, brother Qais Rasul-Jankovics, mother Zahra Rasul, sister Kira Rasul-Jankovics and father Joshua Jankovics, speak to the media following the second reading of Xavier’s Law in the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. The family has been asking for stronger reckless-driving laws since the 12-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle in August.

When a family in my community lost their 12-year-old son, Xavier Rasul-Jankovics, to a reckless driver, they called for change that would make our roads safer and prevent other families from suffering the same loss.

Their story is heartbreaking—I immediately started thinking of real ways I could help. I decided to introduce a bill to bring in changes to address incidents like these, which we’ve been referring to as Xavier’s Law. This bill gives police the ability to issue a 30-day driving prohibition for reckless driving and requires that every incident be reported to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles so that dangerous patterns of behaviour can be identified early and addressed before another tragedy occurs.

Some commentators and members of the Opposition have suggested that this bill is unconstitutional or too broad. I take these claims seriously, but they’re not consistent with the facts.

As I’ve mentioned previously to the media, I’m not a lawyer, but I made use of the resources and information available to me to help craft a bill that I’m confident will initiate positive change. In preparing this bill, I looked to other models across Canada to see what was already working in other jurisdictions. This bill follows the Ontario model, more precisely the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, introduced by a Progressive Conservative government in 2021. It has been in place for four years, has no appeal process and has withstood legal challenges.

Saskatchewan, also under a Conservative government, uses a seven-day prohibition with the same approach. Those systems have proven that immediate roadside prohibitions can be fair and constitutional. I would also note that while there is no separate administrative appeal process for the initial 30-day prohibition, any individual who believes they have been treated unfairly retains the right to seek judicial review through the courts.

The bill also requires police to report reckless driving incidents to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles. Powers that already exist within the Motor Vehicle Act allow the superintendent to issue further prohibitions for up to 36 months—plus, an appeal process already existing within the act that would apply to any further prohibitions issued by the superintendent.

The 30-day prohibition is not intended to be a punitive measure but a preventive one. It is intended to take the highest-risk drivers off the road to protect the public and allow time for the incident to be reported and properly evaluated, and to be a caution to those who choose to drive dangerously—there are immediate consequences that are intended to make people think twice before acting in ways that jeopardize the safety of others.

There have been arguments raised by some about the definitions of reckless driving. It includes behaviours such as extreme speeding, racing or deliberate loss of control—like doing donuts—and reflects the definitions used in Ontario and Saskatchewan. The goal here is to ensure that the most egregious, dangerous drivers who are putting others at serious risk are removed from the roads, not to punish those who make mistakes or who are involved in weather-related incidents that are beyond their control.

To be perfectly clear, I’m open to hearing from MLAs, stakeholders, police and ministry officials on how we can make the definitions even stronger and clearer should this bill be referred to committee for debate. In fact, I welcome any ideas that would serve to strengthen the proposed amendments and better protect British Columbians from truly reckless driving.

In his recent piece, Lodestar Media columnist Rob Shaw compares Xavier’s Law to the province’s impaired-driving rules from 2010, which were partly struck down the next year. I understand his intention in comparing but see it as an entirely different issue. The court’s concern then was about the accuracy and fairness of roadside breath-test devices, not the principle of administrative prohibitions for dangerous driving behaviours. The law was later adjusted and upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada. Comparing that case to Xavier’s Law, I would argue, is apples to oranges.

On the question of federal legislation, it’s important to note that Xavier’s Law was drafted to complement, not conflict with Bill C-14, now before the House of Commons. That federal bill gives judges greater authority to impose driving bans after convictions in cases that involve death or serious injury. I chose not to include a lifetime ban in Xavier’s Law, as originally proposed by advocates, for that very reason—because it’s already covered federally, and I didn’t want to interfere with that process.

I know the opposition, stakeholders and the media will have questions, and I welcome this. Debate is how we make laws better. I’ll say again, I welcome input from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the Ministry of Attorney General, police, lawyers, stakeholders and members of the opposition if this bill passes second reading and goes to committee. Collaboration there will make it stronger, clearer, and more effective.

Xavier’s family has shown extraordinary courage. Their advocacy has already changed how we talk about road safety in this province. This bill is just one more step toward honouring that courage and taking a proactive approach to prevent such tragedies from happening to other families in the future

Ultimately, this is about balance and safety. The risk of someone losing their licence for 30 days doesn’t outweigh the risk of another family losing a child. Driving isn’t a right. It’s a privilege. And with privilege comes responsibility, and I believe the vast majority of drivers in this province understand that.

Dana Lajeunesse is the B.C. NDP MLA for Juan de Fuca-Malahat.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.