Opinion: Weak hiring momentum exposes cracks across B.C.’s economy

The tepid pace of B.C. hiring continued in September as payroll counts captured by the Survey of Employment, Payroll and Hours (SEPH) were virtually unchanged, slipping 0.3 per cent or about 800 positions on both a month-to-month and year-over-year basis.

With ongoing trade and investment uncertainty, and weakness in economic pillars like housing and forestry, employers have kept a lid on expanding their headcounts. B.C. payroll counts have held range-bound since late 2023. While counts fluctuate, national payrolls outperformed B.C. with a 0.5 per cent year-over-year increase.

A scan of payroll counts for classified businesses pointed to a mixed but weak picture in the economy with goods-producing sectors deteriorating.

Manufacturing declined 1,150 positions or 0.8 per cent over the latest month, and by nearly 3,500 positions (2.4 per cent) over the past year. This looks to be trade induced, and possibly a result of forestry weakness. Direct logging and forestry were also down sharply. Mining and other resources were flat during the month, albeit a bright spot from a year ago with payrolls up 13 per cent (3,260 positions).

While the service sector was flat on aggregate, the boost came entirely from education (up 5,500 positions or 3.1 per cent) from August and could reflect some timing issues of schools but was down 1.7 per cent on a 12-month basis. Real estate and leasing declined more than two per cent on both a monthly and yearly basis, while finance and insurance payroll also declined over the past year.

Average weekly earnings rose 0.6 per cent over the month to $1,310, but 12-month growth of 1.8 per cent lagged the 3.1 per cent national increase, which likely reflects the drop off in goods-production and other higher-wage sector employment. B.C.’s job vacancy rate at 3.1 per cent nudged higher and remained above its provincial peers but was near the lowest level since the mid-2010s.

SEPH figures should be juxtaposed to the Labour Force Survey (LFS) estimates, which is more widely watched and timely but based on a household survey rather than SEPH’s administrative data.

There is a wide divergence in recent trends. Twelve-month LFS employment through August rose 1.7 per cent compared to the flat SEPH reading. These measures of employment tend to move in tandem over long periods, but trends diverged in 2021 onwards.

LFS employment has risen 11 per cent compared to a 15 per cent increase in SEPH since 2021. Current underperformance of SEPH reflects some normalization of this gap after payrolls sharply outpaced employment in 2021-22 but drivers of recent patterns are unclear.

Lower self-employment and rising paid employment seen in the LFS should boost SEPH, but fewer multiple-job holders and a recent rise in agriculture employment may also be limiting growth in counts. The broad theme remains weak hiring momentum.

On the travel front, the number of non-resident visitors entering Canada through British Columbia on a seasonally adjusted basis rose 1.4 per cent in September, marking a third straight increase. Overnight visitors led the way with a 3.7 per cent increase as same-day tourism declined. U.S. resident entries rose 1.8 per cent, with a marginal uptick from other countries. Broadly, non-resident entries have eased from 2024, but a favourable exchange rate has continued to support U.S. visits, while tourism from other countries is above the 2024 average.

Canadian resident travel returning via B.C. declined by 3.5 per cent in September compared to the previous month. Based on levels, this is the lowest seasonally adjusted month this year and the lowest since July 2022. Canadians have limited travel to the U.S. while re-allocating travel dollars elsewhere around the world and within Canada.

Bryan Yu is chief economist of Central 1.

