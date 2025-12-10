Leyne: From remarkable breakthrough to humiliating departure for Rustad

Photo: The Canadian Press/Chad Hipolito John Rustad checks his phone in the Office of the Speaker at the B.C. legislature last week prior to his resignation as B.C. Conservative leader.

Thirteen months of seething tension and raging arguments within the Conservative Party of B.C. caucus and membership culminated in John Rustad resigning as Opposition Leader last week.

The day previous, a one-person majority of his caucus had urged him to quit because he was “professionally incapacitated,” which sounds like one of the boxes to be ticked under the new involuntary-care regime for distressed people.

He dismissed that with a double-edged response: “I’m not going anywhere.”

The mutineers joined — anonymously — to name Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford as interim leader, but Rustad rejected that as well.

So “His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition” spent a surreal day with two leaders of two different factions. It looked like the job-sharing arrangement from hell.

But an evening contemplating his only option prompted his reasonably graceful surrender on Thursday.

He went from one of the most remarkable breakthroughs in provincial history to one of the more humiliating departures in barely over a year.

The collapse of the BC United (formerly Liberal) Party last year started the creation of the critical mass for the caucus’s latest explosion this week. But it was his leadership style that detonated it.

Rustad became leader in 2023 of a fringe party that had not won a seat in 50 years. He led a surge in the polls that prompted the panic-stricken BC United Leader Kevin Falcon to surrender and collapse the party just months before the 2024 election.

Rustad stitched together a crew of Conservative and former United candidates, and they won 44 seats and came a handful of votes away from unseating the NDP government that fall.

But almost everything went wrong for him after that. His mushed-together caucus was a team in name only. They started splitting on issues and engaging in remarkably vicious arguments internally that spilled into public view.

It was the phone searches that started the endgame, as far as his leadership was concerned.

By October, he was losing caucus members (down to 39) and credibility at the same rate. At one of the screaming matches that passed as caucus meetings by that point, there was a round of paranoid speculation about who was leaking all the gory details to the avid media.

By his own account, he suggested everybody surrender their personal and government-supplied mobiles for inspection.

(That move promptly leaked to the media — CKNW’s Jas Johal.)

They didn’t find anything, but it suggested a dark streak in his personality, at odds with his mild appearance. So did the vitriol that the people he forced out of caucus or quit in disgust heaped on him as they left.

He’d been a journeyman cabinet minister in Christy Clark’s government and was a middling Opposition critic when the NDP took over. His main claim to fame at that point was being ejected by then-leader Kevin Falcon for posting doubts about the cause of climate change.

The last thing you would have expected of him at that point was to become the focus of a tragicomic drama that has left voters bewildered for the past year.

The surreal comic part dominated his last 48 hours as leader this week. Part of it played out in the hallways, where there was much walking past reporters without saying anything, or giving conflicting answers to the question: “Who’s your leader?”

Some said Halford, some said Rustad. One of them answered: “What did you hear?”

When apparent interim leader Halford was asked, he replied: “That’s a good question. We’re trying to work that out.”

There was some shuttling in and out of Speaker Raj Chouhan’s office, but he showed no interest in refereeing the Conservatives’ coup.

Rustad posted: “Give me a break” midway through the turmoil.

He didn’t get one, because he was incapable of keeping a grab-bag assortment of deeply conflicted MLAs together. Maybe no one can.

Referring to the final day, he said: “I know many are concerned by what they saw yesterday, but I want to assure everyone that this was not a hostile takeover by the BC Liberals of the party.”

That was a final effort to smooth things over, but “playing well with others” is going to be the key criterion for selecting a new leader.

Les Leyne is the B.C. Legislature reporter for the Times Colonist newspaper.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.