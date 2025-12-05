LaPointe: What John Rustad's leadership cost British Columbia

Photo: Flickr/Union of BC Municipalities John Rustad, pictured here at the 2024 UBCM convention, officially stepped down as leader of the BC Conservatives on Thursday.

John Rustad’s long-sought resignation Thursday as BC Conservative leader marks the end of one of the strangest chapters in modern British Columbia politics, defined less by coherent conservative renewal than by the chaotic narrowing of a party’s purpose.

Rustad, you will remember, was booted from the BC United Party three years ago and inherited a fringe vehicle—the largely idled BC Conservatives—that suddenly found itself with oxygen, polling strength and real strategic opportunity. Part of it was him, part of it was Pierre Poilievre’s coattail, part of it was the BC NDP’s follies. He even got the last laugh on the party that dispatched him, in dispatching them during last year’s election campaign.

The dispatcher is again the dispatched, so close last year to the premier’s job and so far today from it. His full-circle journey returns him to the rather forlorn MLA role he not so long ago occupied.

He leaves behind a movement that squandered its opening, exhausted its relevance and cost the province something it has not had in more than a decade: a credible, modern, centre-right alternative capable of challenging government on the issues that matter most.

Political leadership is not just about message, but about allocating attention. And Rustad consistently allocated it poorly. At a time when British Columbians were clamouring for relief from soaring housing costs, spiralling health-care delays, infrastructure shortfalls and a public safety system struggling to keep up with mental health and addiction crises, Rustad chose to steer his party into thinner and slimmer cultural terrain.

Instead of outlining alternative housing frameworks, he fixated on pronouns. Instead of debating energy transition policies or the future of LNG, he held fast to rhetorical battles over climate science. Instead of offering disciplined critique of the government’s economic policies, he leaned into social media algorithms and grievance politics.

The cost of all this is not just that Rustad became a niche figure, but that the province lost a functioning opposition at the precise moment when one was most needed. British Columbia’s political system relies heavily on competitive pressure to keep governments responsive, innovative and transparent. Rustad’s leadership blunted that. His Conservatives pushed themselves into identitarian corners that absorbed attention but yielded no policy architecture, no institutional ability and no realistic path to governing. They got louder at the expense of getting smarter.

The paradox of Rustad’s tenure was short-term visibility at the expense of long-term viability. Effective opposition requires policy, discipline and a breadth of appeal. Rustad offered outrage, incoherence and a shrinking base. Under his watch, the party’s internal culture tilted ever further from dialogue and toward agitational purity, weighed down by the politics of saying no loudly rather than offering a compelling yes.

The consequences will echo for years. In failing to modernize the party or broaden its tent, he also botched the conditions for a unified non-NDP coalition. It is very possible now to anticipate three splintered parties—OneBC, CentreBC and the Conservatives—jockeying for turf as the BC NDP sit back and watch the tire fire. It belongs in Rustad’s political obituary that he presided over the fragmentation of the right-of-centre vote at the very moment when it could have consolidated. The electorate was left to choose between a governing party mismanaging multiple crises and an opposition that too often seemed uninterested in discussing them seriously.

For business, civic planners, Indigenous nations and local governments, the lack of a plausible and functioning alternative meant fewer checks on major decisions, from land-use reform to infrastructure prioritization to tax policy. When opposition parties abandon the hard policy files, governments lose the motive to refine their own. Rustad may not have intended it, but his leadership created a vacuum in the province’s policy conversation. Into that vacuum drifted a provincial government free to define its agenda without the friction, scrutiny or electoral competitiveness that sharpens public policy.

Rustad’s defenders will argue that he spoke for voters who felt ignored by establishment politics. There is truth in that. But speaking for frustration is not the same as channelling it into constructive political force. Leadership is not a megaphone, but a translation tool. It takes unrest and turns it into agenda. Rustad succeeded at the first task and abandoned the second.

His resignation closes a chapter, but the damage persists. The BC Conservatives under Rustad became a party more interested in symbolic combat than material improvement. They forfeited the chance to become a modern, policy-driven conservative force at a time when British Columbia needed one desperately. As affordability worsened, health care faltered, and infrastructure lagged, the province needed an opposition ready to interrogate, propose and hold accountable. Rustad gave them an opposition ready only to provoke.

The irony is that Rustad often claimed to champion freedom and accountability. Yet his tenure reduced political freedom by narrowing debate and reduced accountability by weakening the very institution designed to provide it. He leaves British Columbia without a viable conservative alternative, and leaves his party with a brand of politics that excites the few and exhausts everyone else.

In waving goodbye Thursday via press release, Rustad indicated his ouster was not a capital-L Liberal takeover, as if that would soothe the party’s souls. But even he must know by now that integrating elements of a more centrist playbook is necessary if the party has any chance next election.

The province deserved better and the moment demanded more. Rustad had an opportunity to build a serious, modern opposition. Instead, he built a louder one. And in politics, the loudest voice is seldom the most useful.

Kirk LaPointe is a Lodestar Media columnist with an extensive background in journalism. He is vice-president in the office of the chair at Fulmer & Company.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.