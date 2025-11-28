Yu: Small gains can’t hide the stagnation in B.C.’s manufacturing sector

Manufacturing in B.C. down

Photo: Kateryna Babaieva/Pexels B.C.’s manufacturing engine is stuck in neutral as economic headwinds grow, writes economist Bryan Yu.

B.C.’s manufacturing sector posted a small decline in sales during September, maintaining its range-bound pattern amidst a challenging trade and economic environment.

Manufacturing sales in B.C. slipped by 0.1 per cent to just under $5.4 billion. The monthly decline was largely due to falling non-durable goods sales, which decreased by 5.9 per cent to just below $2.4 billion. They were offset by durable good sales, which rose by five per cent to $3 billion. Overall, provincial manufacturing sales figures have been rangebound since mid-2023. Unadjusted sales were 0.7 per cent higher when compared with 2024 on a year-to-date basis.

Within the durable goods sector, the primary metal manufacturing subsector rose 12.4 per cent, reaching the highest seasonally adjusted level since February 2025 amid rising commodity prices. Transportation equipment manufacturing sales also rose 20 per cent after dipping 21.8 per cent in August. Wood products manufacturing sales also grew by 3.7 per cent in September. Year-to-date manufacturing sales of durable goods in B.C. were up 0.4 per cent from 2024 on unadjusted basis.

Data for most subsectors in the non-durable goods category is suppressed for confidentiality reasons, but food manufacturing sales declined in August by 7.9 per cent. Year-to-date unadjusted non-durable goods sales have grown by one per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

In the Vancouver metro area, seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 2.7 per cent following a decline of 0.9 per cent the prior month.

The total value of building permits issued in Canada rose 4.5 per cent ($504.8 million) to $11.7 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in September, following an August decline. Increases in Quebec and Alberta offset a deeper pullback in British Columbia. Year-to-date, building permits issued decreased by 2.4 per cent on a constant dollar basis.

B.C. reported a decline in permits of 5.6 per cent to $2.2 billion. Despite monthly fluctuations, the 12-month moving average still trended higher. Year-to-date, the nominal volume of permits were up by 10.9 per cent, while on a constant dollar basis, permits went up by 7.5 per cent.

This month’s decrease was largely driven by much lower residential permits, falling by 13.3 per cent to $1.3 billion in September, following a gain of 27.2 per cent in the prior month. Within the sector, single dwelling building permits decreased by 4.4 per cent while multiple dwelling permits fell by 15 per cent.

Non-residential sector permits rose by 8.6 per cent to $867.1 million. Within the category, industrial permits and institutional building permits increased by 29.7 per cent, while commercial building permits increased by 4.2 per cent. The institutional and governmental components also noted a gain of 13.7 per cent.

The majority of B.C.’s metro areas reported lower permits in September. Higher permits were noted in Vancouver and Victoria, rising by 5.8 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively. Permits were down significantly in Kelowna (-35.1 per cent), Kamloops (-67.6 per cent), Chilliwack (-52.8 per cent), and Abbotsford-Mission (-30.3 per cent). In Nanaimo, permits decreased by 6.6 per cent.

Bryan Yu is chief economist of Central 1.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.