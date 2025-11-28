Shaw: Carney’s B.C. pipeline gambit looks less like strategy, more like flailing

PM and pipelines

Photo: Mike Howell/BIV Prime Minister Mark Carney's pipeline strategy is no 3D chess match. His mixed messages and contradictions leave B.C. and Alberta wondering if he’s even playing the same game.

There’s a scene in the classic Simpsons episode “Last Exit to Springfield” in which Mr. Burns, mistaking Homer’s knuckle-dragging stupidity as masterful negotiating skills, agrees to cave on a new dental plan for workers with one condition: Homer resigns as head of the union.

Much to his surprise, Homer collapses in joy, spinning on the floor in a circle while whooping like an idiot.

“I’m beginning to think that Homer Simpson was not the brilliant tactician I thought he was,” says Mr. Burns.

It’s a bit like watching Prime Minister Mark Carney these days.

We’ve all been assuming for weeks that Carney, lauded for his intelligence and skilled leadership, was crafting a sophisticated plan to thread the political needle through the highly complex issue of an Alberta oil pipeline.

We thought he was playing 3D chess with the premiers of Alberta and British Columbia, setting up either impossibly complex investment conditions for Danielle Smith to meet, but placating her in the process; or out-manoeuvring David Eby’s hostility with a logic trap about the larger national economic interest that would eventually leverage him into line.

But as each day passes, the facade of 3D chess is replaced by the image of someone playing solitaire with both jokers and the Rules of Poker card still in the deck.

The latest bizarre moment came in the House of Commons on Tuesday where Carney, under pressure from the Opposition, appeared to give the government of British Columbia and Coastal First Nations a veto over any pipeline.

"The memorandum of understanding we're negotiating with Alberta creates necessary conditions, but not sufficient conditions,” Carney said.

“Because we believe in co-operative federalism. We believe the government of British Columbia has to agree. We believe that First Nations right holders in this country have to agree in support.”

That came a few days before Carney unveiled an MOU with Alberta, which Ottawa negotiated in secret with Saskatchewan. B.C. is furious for being cut out of the talks, and for Carney misleading Eby on the status of the deal in a call earlier this week.

Regardless of what you think of an oil pipeline, these are odd positions for a prime minister to take.

The federal government holds the ultimate power to approve or reject inter-provincial projects in the larger national interest. If you’re going to give away authority, at least sell it for something. Why not wait until you see if Alberta can come up with a proponent, route and details first?

Eby will never agree to an oil pipeline. It’s a step too far for his BC NDP membership, which is already disappointed their leader has backed away from climate targets to pursue an LNG industry fuelled by natural gas pipelines and fracking.

The acceptable limits were made crystal clear to Eby at the BC NDP convention earlier this month. He’s maxed out his political capital on LNG, and couldn’t move on oil even if he wanted to.

If Carney’s vision of Canada’s post-American economic future is to only back projects that ever-squabbling premiers and First Nations can agree on, that spells trouble for all provinces, as they navigate their differing natural resources, priorities and interests.

It’s also a mystifying approach by a prime minister sold to voters as a master of federal leadership.

Had Carney green-lit a pipeline for Alberta with an almost impossibly high bar for Smith to achieve and let her tire herself out trying (but failing) to hit those markers, that would have made sense.

Had he pressured Eby by withholding federal support for LNG and mining projects in exchange for a reluctant agreement to craft at least conditions of acceptance for an oil pipeline in the national interest, that would also have made sense.

Both scenarios would have required skill and cunning. But stepping back and telling the two premiers to figure it out required neither.

“Carney wants to block the pipeline without taking the blame,” said federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. “So he’s handed Eby a pipeline veto that violates our constitution.”

There may be at least some truth to that.

Carney’s supporters have billed him as the adult in the room, a man who understands power, leverage and history. Yet on the longstanding issue of inter-provincial oil pipelines, he’s so far shown none of the above.

Back in Springfield, Mr. Burns eventually figured out Homer wasn’t a genius. Just a well-meaning, blundering oaf.

With Carney, the risk is worse. He may not even be that.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for BIV.

