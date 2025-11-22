LaPointe: The fault lines in B.C.'s 'Go West' economic plan

BC's economic strategy

Photo: Flickr/Government of British Columbia B.C. Premier David Eby during the Look West launch.

The B.C. NDP’s new Go West agenda, formally called the Look West Economic Growth Plan, bills itself as the most ambitious economic strategy in a generation.

It purports to be a 10-year sprint for “nation-building” projects, a magnet for $200 billion in private investment, swifter permits and a pipeline—not of oil, of course, but of skilled workers to fill the gaps.

On paper, it suggests a province ready to grow up economically, and not a moment too soon. Public finances are a shambles. Investment eludes us. As critical industries, mining is mired, energy is enervated, forestry is forlorn. Affordability is something we recall, ever faintly.

Premier David Eby calls Look West part of his new “relentless and remorseless” approach, words used by critics at times to describe the NDP’s attack on the economy through its tax-and-spend obsession. Beneath the glossy charts and rhetoric, the plan carries cracks that could turn into fault lines. Look West feels more like Look Alive or Look Busy, with a bit of the distracting feel about it of Look! Squirrel!

The problem is how development actually works in a province bound by geography, litigation and a fragile relationship with Indigenous nations. The plan boldly assumes reality will adjust to the press release.

Start with the obvious. Look West is built on old bones, a rerun pretending to be a premiere, yesterday’s plans in tomorrow’s packaging. Many of the promised terminals, ports, transmission lines and mining corridors have been queued for years. Re-announcing them doesn’t fix what stalled them, like the structural bottlenecks, overlapping jurisdiction, limited staff capacity and local resistance. The province lacks the institutional horsepower, too, mainly because it has never made the encouragement of prosperity its priority.

Bill 15, which lets cabinet declare “provincially significant” projects, might speed things up but raises legal risks. Streamlining too aggressively invites court challenges and a familiar B.C. paradox that says the harder you try to fast-track a project, the likelier it is to derail.

The plan bets on a global economy that no longer exists. It assumes cheap capital, expanding trade and vast Asian and European demand to mitigate American dependence. Instead, we have protectionism, reshoring, tariffs, higher interest rates and slower growth, at least for the time being. Betting big on export mega-projects in a world turning inward is a wistful reading of the moment. LNG demand globally is cooling, environmental scrutiny of mining is rising and long-term financing and supply costs are punishingly high. These aren’t only headwinds, but structural shifts. Targets for sufficient workforce skills development are parked years away, while timelines for trade diversification are so fuzzy as to be indiscernible.

Small business, meanwhile, barely registers in this vision. For a province whose economy rests on entrepreneurs and employers with fewer than 50 staff, for a sector that could be jolted in short order for good or bad, Look West comes across as corporate. There’s little or nothing in it about productivity, digital and AI competitiveness, capital access, daycare or transit improvements for B.C.’s 200,000 SMEs. The plan is written for the BC Hydro/FortisBC universe and not the independent operators that carry half the payrolls in the province.

The 10-year timeline offers this government the opportunity to shield tactics behind strategy—if only there were tactics. There is nothing that can tangibly change the trajectory of the province’s economy within, say, a year or two when we are likely in harm’s way of Trump’s tariffs, the whole point of this sudden NDP urgency about the economy. No tax cut, for instance. No tax incentive, say. Just tax deployment.

Then there’s the usual political vulnerability of every long-term scheme. Nearly every lever in Look West runs through Victoria, with its authority on designations, priorities and approvals. Centralization may offer control, and control is an NDP trait, but it also builds fragility. If governments or even ministers change, so does the plan. Communities, investors and First Nations know it, which makes their participation conditional. An economic vision dependent on one cabinet’s continuity isn’t a durable strategy. The immediate political opposition to the plan suggests it’s only good for the life of this government—so, most likely, odds would say, not a decade and not something that will bear full fruit.

Its Indigenous component is aspirational but incomplete. The province touts “Indigenous-led” development and equity participation, but the mechanics are unclear. Even the environmental math strains credibility. The government insists the plan fits within CleanBC, but you can’t simultaneously expand LNG, ports and mining and claim to be cutting net emissions.

And B.C. projects don’t just die in boardrooms, but in town halls. Governments keep relearning the lesson that public impatience that leads to procedural shortcuts can breed backlash that stalls everything longer. Look West assumes increased speed will equal increased success. B.C.’s history suggests not.

When ambition outruns capacity, when centralization outweighs competence, and when slogans stand in for structure, execution collapses under its own weight. Look West spends too much on direction, too little on propulsion. Its “relentless and remorseless” plan may turn out to be mostly restless and rhetorical, a compass with no engine.

Kirk LaPointe is a Lodestar Media columnist with an extensive background in journalism. He is vice-president in the office of the chair at Fulmer & Company.

