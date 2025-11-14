Canseco: B.C. Conservatives stuck searching for a leader who can win, poll shows

B.C. Tory woes

Photo: Adrian Lam, Times Colonist New Research Co. polling shows only a handful of potential contenders could challenge the NDP’s edge as John Rustad’s BC Conservatives search for direction.

Last month, Research Co. reviewed the status of provincial politics in British Columbia.

Our survey showed the governing B.C. NDP with a six-point lead over the opposition Conservative Party of B.C. among decided voters (44 per cent to 38 per cent), as well as sizeable advantages for Premier David Eby on the approval and “best premier” questions over opposition leader John Rustad.

In June 2024, when BC United was still a functioning political party and the B.C .Conservatives were starting to rise, we asked British Columbians about their ideology and what they perceived from the contending parties and their leaders. Seventeen months later, the needle has not moved much for the B.C. New Democrats—53 per cent of British Columbians (unchanged) regard the party as centre left, left or extreme left and 51 per cent (up three points) feel the same way about Eby.

For the B.C. Conservatives, the fluctuations are similar. More than three in five of the province’s residents see the party (64 per cent, up three points) and Rustad (62 per cent, up four points) as centre right, right or extreme right. That is happening at a time when more than a third of British Columbians (36 per cent, up three points) regard themselves as centrists.

Rustad currently faces a unique dilemma. Whatever he attempts to address on social issues, OneBC will vow to do more. Voters who are concerned about the official opposition becoming too extreme can think of Centre BC as an option to support. Still, at this point, there is no indication that either of those nascent parties would be ready to fight a campaign if an election took place soon.

In May 2024, we tested several scenarios to see if the problems BC United was having were more profound than the weakness of then leader Kevin Falcon. Back then, voters continued to gravitate towards the B.C. Conservatives, even if some proposed leaders increased BC United’s vote share.

Our latest survey tested 15 different names as possible leaders of the B.C. Conservatives. The level of undecided respondents is extremely high, ranging from 23 per cent to 40 per cent. This is normal, as British Columbians are being asked to ponder support for political parties in purely hypothetical scenarios.

If the B.C. Conservatives seek to find their next leader inside the legislative assembly, outcomes are varied. With Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew as leader, the B.C. Conservatives are one point behind the B.C. NDP (20 per cent to 19 per cent among all respondents). The results are similar for Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko, who is currently sitting as an Independent (23 per cent to 21 per cent).

Under Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar, first elected as a B.C. Liberal in 2017, the B.C. Conservatives would be six points behind the B.C. NDP (24 per cent to 18 per cent). With Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu as leader, support for the B.C. Conservatives collapses to 14 per cent and the B.C. New Democrats hold a comfortable lead at 25 per cent.

Three prominent figures also yield different results. With North Island—Powell River MP Aaron Gunn, who was banned from running for the B.C. Liberal leadership in 2022, the B.C. Conservatives would be two points behind the B.C. NDP (20 per cent to 18 per cent). The gap is wider if the province’s official opposition is commanded by Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West (25 per cent to 21 per cent) or former MP and federal cabinet minister James Moore (24 per cent to 16 per cent).

A B.C. Conservative Party led by Caroline Elliott, who intended to run for BC United in West Vancouver-Capilano but suspended her campaign after Falcon quit, would trail the BC NDP by five points (23 per cent to 18 per cent). Yuri Fulmer, who ran as a B.C. Conservative in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, holds similar numbers (25 per cent to 19 per cent) while Bryan Breguet, who lost in Vancouver-Langara, trails by nine points (23 per cent to 14 per cent).

Finally, we looked at how the B.C. Liberal stalwarts of the past would fare if a true “free enterprise coalition” is somehow assembled. Former leader Andrew Wilkinson and current MP Ellis Ross would lead the B.C. Conservatives to within five points of the B.C. New Democrats (23 per cent to 18 per cent, and 21 per cent to 16 per cent respectively). Former transportation minister Todd Stone fares slightly better (20 per cent to 16 per cent), while former premier Christy Clark gets within striking distance (26 per cent to 25 per cent) and former Surrey mayor and MP Dianne Watts brings the two parties to a tie in voting intention (21 per cent each).

Out of 15 names tested, only Watts, Clark, Dew, Sturko and Gunn provide real impetus to the B.C. Conservatives. Two of those individuals are retired, one is in Ottawa and, out of the two who are in Victoria, only one is a caucus member. A true leadership race—if and when it happens—could change the position of these and other purported contenders. After all, prognostications of the quick demise of Pierre Poilievre at the hands of the more experienced and renowned Jean Charest never materialized the last time the federal Conservative Party got together to choose a new standard bearer.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Methodology: Results are based on an online survey conducted from November 2 to November 4, 2025, among 803 adults in British Columbia. The data has been statistically weighted according to census figures for age, gender and region in British Columbia. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.