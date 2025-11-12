Yu: Rising food costs test B.C. families despite easing inflation

Growing cost of food

Photo: THE Canadian Press/Chris Young A customer shops in a new "small format" No Frills grocery store.

British Columbia’s inflation rate edged up in September to 1.9 per cent year over year, up from 1.8 per cent in August, although excluding both food and energy, growth eased to 1.8 per cent from two per cent.

B.C. inflation was lower than the national reading at 2.4 per cent.

In B.C., energy prices fell 2.7 per cent year over year, a much slower decline from 5.1 per cent last month, largely due to a base year effect. Gasoline prices were also similarly down 3.4 per cent in September compared to seven per cent in August. From April to September, gasoline and energy prices in B.C. were up 4.1 and three per cent, respectively.

Consumers were also hit at the grocery store with food prices up 3.9 per cent in September compared to 3.2 per cent in August. Fish and seafood prices were up 7.3 per cent while meat prices were up 6.5 per cent. Vegetable prices rose 1.1 per cent, which was the first time in four months the year-over-year prices were positive. Food from restaurants also accelerated from 2.5 per cent to 2.8 per cent.

Transportation prices grew by 1.3 per cent in September, up from the 0.5 per cent experienced in the previous month. Inter-city transportation prices were down 2.9 per cent. This was the 15th consecutive month of negative annual change. Public transportation costs were also down 0.6 per cent. Clothing and food prices were up 3.7 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent. Inflation for household operations, furnishings and equipment decelerated from 1.4 per cent to 1.3 per cent.

Overall, goods prices increased by two per cent in September, an increase from 1.2 per cent in August. Durable goods inflation slowed from 2.6 per cent to 2.2 per cent while semi-durable goods saw prices increase by 1.7 per cent annually, up from 0.4 per cent. Non-durable goods saw price growth of two per cent, up from 0.8 per cent. In contrast, service prices rose 1.9 per cent, a slower price growth than last month’s 2.2 per cent to drive the headline drop as shelter costs eased.

Canadian retail sales increased by one per cent in August to $70.4 billion following the downward revised 0.7 per cent decline in the prior month. The largest increase was noted in the motor vehicle and parts dealers category, which saw a gain in sales of 1.8 per cent following the modest increase (0.3 per cent) in the previous month. Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations, fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, reported 1.1 per cent growth on a seasonally adjusted basis.

B.C. retail spending was almost flat during the month on a seasonally adjusted basis, following the 1.2 per cent decline recorded in July. Unadjusted retail sales in B.C. increased by 5.2 per cent compared to the same month in 2024. Year-to-date, retail sales have risen by 6.9 per cent, suggesting strong demand driven by both local demand and domestic tourism.

Subsector data is unadjusted for seasonality, but year-over-year figures showed higher sales in all categories. Motor vehicle and parts dealers, with an increase of 8.2 per cent, could reflect tariff pass-through, although this was lower than the year-over-year gains reported in the previous month. Sales for health and personal care retailers increased by 4.1 per cent in the same period while sporting goods sales increased by 19 per cent. Food and beverage sales rose by 1.1 per cent. Building material, and garden equipment and supplies sales increased by 7.4 per cent year over year. Gasoline and fuel vendors saw a one per cent drop in the same period.

Bryan Yu is chief economist of Central 1.

