Leyne: Site C 'lessons' the blandest, most blameless account possible

Photo: B.C. Hydro/Government of B.C. The Site C generating station, substation and transmission circuits in October. The clean-energy project is a brilliant engineering success, and a budgetary disaster, writes Les Leyne.

B.C. Hydro produces a “lessons learned” report after every major project, and the one filed now that the Site C power project is almost done is a marvel.

The clean-energy project is a brilliant engineering success, and a budgetary disaster. It almost doubled in cost, with the budget rising to $16 billion in just six of the 10-year lifespan of the project, despite an immense planning and geotechnical research effort that stretched back decades. (A chunk of that was unavoidable: The budget got hammered to the tune of $1.6 billion by COVID-19 just as construction was supposed to be peaking.)

You’d think the “lessons learned” from an overrun of that size would make for a gripping forensic whodunnit. Or better yet, maybe an abject confession written in anguish and full of contrition.

But B.C. Hydro has written the blandest, most blameless account possible. When it comes to burying a compelling story in 250 pages of stupefying technical explanations, it is a literary doublespeak masterpiece.

They poured as much obfuscating verbiage over the budget disaster as they did concrete in the Peace River.

Sample chapter headings: “Portfolio Management is a Mature Framework that Can Be Tailored as Needed”… “Hydro Adopted Effective Protocols to Advance Construction While Keeping Employees Safe.”

Here’s a taste of the lessons they pass along: “Conduct Thorough Investigations to Inform Design Considerations Early and to Frame Baseline Information”… “Establish Governance Sub-Committees and Engage Special Advisors as Needed, to Supplement Knowledge and Experience.” “Organize and Size the Project Risk Team for the Complexity of the Project and Ensure it Includes Qualified Resources” (blah blah blah)….

One chapter on governance stands out in particular, because it is such a contrast to a much more incisive and coherent report earlier.

When the costs started spiralling several years ago, veteran trouble-shooter Peter Milburn was brought in to investigate. He produced a brisk 40-page report that included a sharp critique of the oversight system that was supposed to keep the project on track.

He noted a watchdog Project Assurance Board was stuffed with members of B.C. Hydro’s board of directors (including the chair for a time!). He gently suggested that “these overlapping roles can make independent oversight challenging.”

The oversight board was hopelessly conflicted, in other words.

Even board members acknowledged that they didn’t have the right people on board to scrutinize the project. But when they raised concerns with B.C. Hydro, “the conversation was truncated,” Milburn said.

B.C. Hydro limited the board’s oversight and denied it the opportunity to explore issues, and some board members felt frustrated, Milburn found.

The government and B.C. Hydro created another level of oversight by hiring Ernst & Young, the global professional services company.

That firm produced a critical report about management of the job. Although B.C. Hydro accepted some of the recommendations, Milburn said the report marked a deterioration of the relationship.

B.C. Hydro said they were not getting their money’s worth from E&Y and tried to terminate the contract, but eventually rewrote it to minimize the company’s role.

The firm carried on, with limited co-operation from Hydro.

Milburn described one vignette that reveals a lot. Ernst and Young produced a slide deck in 2020 for an important meeting that urged better risk management. But “the meeting ended without the consultants being allowed to present the slide.”

The intensity of those closed-door arguments is left to the taxpayers’ imaginations.

But in B.C. Hydro’s “lessons learned,” it’s a completely different story. E&Y and the oversight board “contributed valuable advice and guidance.”

It devotes several pages to all the important work the assurance board and E&Y did. The firm was “embedded” with the project team, Hydro says. It collaborated on a risk-management plan that was fully implemented. It provided specialist knowledge and experience during critical phases that helped with understanding the issues, B.C. Hydro says now.

“Lessons learned” repeatedly acknowledges how valuable Milburn’s work was and how his advice was taken, but skates past all the critical problems he uncovered.

Most of the overrun stemmed from undiscovered geotechnical problems, but the governance section illustrates how reluctant B.C. Hydro is to openly acknowledge problems of any sort.

One of the lessons learned was to “Adopt Varied and Responsive Communications Channels.”

It was about social media, but it applies in a different manner as well, because they changed the story significantly to explain away the downsides.

Les Leyne is a reporter for the Times Colonist newspaper at the B.C Legislature.

