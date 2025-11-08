Canseco: From Gretzky to Musk, poll finds Canadians split on icons in Trump era

Celebrities tied to Trump

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons U.S. President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Wayne Gretzky are among the most divisive names in new survey from Research Co.

The presidency of Donald Trump in the United States has presented a unique challenge for public opinion researchers. It used to be simple to present a policy to respondents, allow for a couple of days of data collection, and release the findings widely. In Trump’s White House, an unexpected statement at a press conference or a social media post at an odd time can send us back to the drawing board. The data that has already been collected becomes stale.

Last week, we asked Canadians about their perceptions of 12 well-known individuals, in the realms of politics, sports, activism and entertainment. The results suggest an extreme polarization in the case of some of these celebrities, as well as a deep sense of animosity towards the current American president.

Earlier this year, Trump’s purported endorsement of former National Hockey League star Wayne Gretzky as “governor” angered some Canadians. In 2023, just over three in four Canadians (76 per cent) told us they had a favourable opinion of “The Great One.” This year, the proportion has fallen by 29 points, to 47 per cent. The former hockey star gets high marks in Alberta (58 per cent), Atlantic Canada (56 per cent) and Saskatchewan and Manitoba (52 per cent), but drops in British Columbia (49 per cent), Quebec (43 per cent) and Ontario (42 per cent).

The favourability rating for Mario Lemieux also fell, albeit not as dramatically as Gretzky’s. Two years ago, 67 per cent of Canadians had a favourable opinion of the former hockey player. This year, only 50 per cent feel the same way—a number enhanced by Lemieux’s popularity in Quebec (55 per cent).

Almost six years have passed since hockey commentator Don Cherry complained about the behaviour of immigrants in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day. Cherry’s favourability was at 45 per cent in 2023 and stands at 42 per cent now. Albertans really like him (55 per cent), while only 23 per cent of Quebecers share this view. Cherry’s absence from the airwaves has made him more irrelevant for young adults, with 22 per cent of Canadians aged 18-34 not knowing who he is.

Moving on to politics, the two main rivals in the 2015 federal election are regarded differently by Canadians. Almost half (47 per cent) hold favourable views on former prime minister Stephen Harper, while just under two in five (39 per cent) feel the same way about former prime minister Justin Trudeau. Women grant each politician virtually identical ratings (44 per cent for Harper and 43 per cent for Trudeau). More than half of men (51 per cent) like the last Conservative prime minister, but just over a third (35 per cent) extend the same courtesy towards the man who replaced him.

Psychologist and media commentator Jordan Peterson is regarded favourably by fewer than one in four Canadians (23 per cent), a proportion that jumps to 32 per cent among Conservative Party voters in 2025. A steady social media presence has not translated into wide awareness for Peterson, who is unknown to 34 per cent of Canadians—including 44 per cent of those aged 55 and over.

Favourability across Canada is higher, but nowhere near overwhelming, for international activist Greta Thunberg (32 per cent). Thunberg’s position does not fluctuate much on age and gender, but—unsurprisingly—her favourability plummets to 21 per cent in Alberta.

Elon Musk, formerly a darling of the environmental movement, has been affected by his on-and-off bromance with Trump. Only 21 per cent of Canadians hold favourable views on the South African billionaire, while 71 per cent have an unfavourable opinion. Musk’s negatives reach an eye-catching 77 per cent among women and 82 per cent among Canadians aged 55 and over.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan holds a favourable rating of 30 per cent across Canada, which climbs to 40 per cent among Conservative voters. Only one in five Canadians (20 per cent) are unaware of who Morgan is.

Majorities of Canadians hold favourable views on actors Ryan Reynolds (58 per cent) and Mike Myers (53 per cent). Myers, who faced criticism for his appearance in Liberal Party ads during this year’s campaign, is liked by 62 per cent of Liberal voters, 51 per cent of Conservative voters and 50 per cent of New Democratic Party (NDP) voters.

Finally, fewer than one in five Canadians (18 per cent) have a favourable view of Trump, with just over three in four (76 per cent) expressing an unfavourable opinion of the current American president. Trump’s negatives are near unanimity among women (81 per cent) and Canadians aged 55 and over (85 per cent).

As the results outline, our reactions to some of these “celebrities” range from the visceral to the unconscious. In any case, it sure helps to have properly collected data when surrounded by overzealous social media users who start their defensive rants with the word “everybody.”

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Methodology: Results are based on an online survey conducted from October 24 to October 26, 2025, among 1,002 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.