LaPointe: A budget vision looking for delivery

Photo: Mike Howell/BIV Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to a crowd in Metro Vancouver during the federal election campaign, April 24, 2025.

Mark Carney was elected as a leader with a mix of elbows and answers. In this age of instant gratification and incessant distraction, he gets one clean shot to define his vision for Canada before he finds himself in the penalty box.

Tuesday’s federal budget, in a normal era, would have been better to say more about who we are than who we don’t want to be. But this is not a normal era. The prime minister’s prerogatives are framed less by national self-definition and more by the need to insulate us from American unpredictability. The budget also carries the quieter assignment of undoing or smoothing over some of his predecessor’s most glaring missteps.

Thus the step-up in defence, the rush to build housing and the catch-up on infrastructure. And thus the wave of spending on what we hope will drive innovation and reverse our productivity slide. It suggests this is more generational (as in, larger than anything in years) than generative (as in, likely to lock in lasting prosperity). “Investment” is doing a lot of euphemistic work here as a political perfume for tax dollars marshalled to plan a substantial share of the economy.

For now, the exercise looks like a way to endure Donald Trump’s return and fine-tune later. There are gaps because we do not yet know how aggressively the U.S. will squeeze Canada in trade talks. And there is political optionality, because if this budget collapses in a minority-government confidence vote, Carney will want fresh material for a campaign.

Still, this is a portrait of the leader he wants mostly to be in harnessing, building, unifying and diversifying. It wants us to use what we have, move faster and play nicer with ourselves and less often with our neighbour to the south.

The problem with needing to do a lot is the temptation to do it all at once. What we got Tuesday was a manifesto stitched to a spreadsheet. It’s a pastiche of national security assertiveness, climate ambition, housing urgency, industrial policy and technological futurism. It risks being everything and nothing, sprawling in scope and late to crises visible for years.

Carney deserves credit for naming the structural ills of weak productivity, underinvestment, internal trade barriers, painfully slow permitting and capital that too often watches from the sidelines. Canadians have waited for a government that thinks beyond the polling cycle. On paper, this is such a government.

Yet intention is not impact and ambition is not capability. So this time, it’s not a cliché to say time really will tell.

The budget leans heavily on the idea that declaring spending to be investment makes it inherently productive. It pledges balanced operating accounts by 2028-29 and a declining debt-to-GDP ratio. The test is whether Ottawa can restrain itself from treating every file as a federal file. History is not encouraging.

Housing illustrates the dilemma. A national factory-built construction strategy, bulk procurement, and speedier federal approvals might help. But Ottawa promised to fix housing long before prices tripled. Federal ambition only matters if provinces, municipalities, labour supply, material chains and zoning rules align. They rarely do.

Internal trade reform and labour mobility sound transformative, and the “One Canadian Economy” concept is overdue. But Canada has been pledging to remove internal barriers since the Mulroney era. The budget gestures at enforcement but stops short of telling provinces to drop gatekeeping powers or lose funding. If progress requires unanimous cooperation, little progress happens.

Innovation policy is equally conflicted. Sovereign AI and improved R&D credits are welcome; intellectual property and compute capacity are the currency. But the document also reinforces layers of program gatekeeping. Canada’s startup economy needs faster decisions, consistent regulation and procurement that buys Canadian innovation rather than just applauding it.

The clean-economy agenda is large-scale and aligned with global direction. But the budget walks a shaky line between climate ambition and energy realism. Canada sits on a world-class resource base facing U.S. protectionism and geopolitical flux. Billions in tax credits matter less if mines, pipelines, renewable-energy corridors and export terminals cannot clear courts and consultations. Announcing incentives is easy. Building is hard.

Defence, for once, is treated seriously, not rhetorically. Canada commits to meet NATO benchmarks and expand spending further. It is overdue and necessary, but also signals belated adaptation to a dangerous world and U.S. pressure, not a sudden sovereign awakening.

The result is a document that is not so much ill-considered as it is vulnerable, at once too big and too small, too sprawling to prioritize, too cautious to transform. It tries to re-engineer the economy while managing the political calendar, soothing markets, pre-empting Trump, placating provinces and restoring public trust after years of shortfalls in delivery. The risk is that we end up with a government that plans more than it builds, directs more than it frees and confuses motion with momentum. Productivity does not rise because a budget asserts it. Productivity rises when regulation is predictable, risk is rewarded and capital moves confidently.

Canadians wanted a reset. If Carney can turn ambition into execution, put shovels in the ground with those elbows up, he may earn the mantle of generational reformer. If not, this will read as the crowded, cautious first and only draft, and his missed moment.

Kirk LaPointe is a Lodestar Media columnist with an extensive background in journalism. He is vice-president in the office of the chair at Fulmer & Company.

