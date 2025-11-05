Leyne: Lumber subsidies make for a vicious circle

Tariffs on softwood lumber

Photo: The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward Softwood lumber along the Fraser River in Richmond.

The more lifelines governments throw to the sinking forest industry, the more tangled it gets in the quicksand of U.S. trade policy.

That policy is obvious to all now. Responding to a powerful lobby group, the U.S. wants to suffocate the Canadian forest industry and choke off all lumber imports, to the benefit of U.S. timber firms.

They are unlikely to be able to fully meet demand, but they’ll make a fortune trying, because they will get all the market instead of most of it, and because shortages cause price hikes.

The industry lobby group, the U.S. Lumber Coalition, has been immensely successful convincing politicians and other officials that Canadian lumber is a threat to the American way of life. It orchestrated billions of dollars worth of penalties on Canadian lumber imports stretching back decades.

It is now engaged in the endgame — eliminating the imports completely.

The 40-year campaign is purportedly based on the belief that Canadian softwood is unfairly subsidized because most of it comes from publicly owned land. Any government involvement in the industry is labelled a subsidy and cited by the coalition as more proof that Canadian producers get an unfair advantage and should be penalized.

The more punitive the duties get, the more help federal and provincial governments are obliged to provide the industry.

Monday’s softwood summit in Vancouver is an example of how vicious the circular argument gets.

Five federal cabinet ministers and other senior officials rushed to the summit in response to B.C.’s demands for help. They promised more help to the maximum extent possible.

The U.S. coalition responded Monday by listing 14 previous federal and provincial responses in just the last three months as “subsidies.”

There have been retraining projects, forestry innovation funds, new loan programs to the industry, tariff responses, Buy Canadian efforts and more.

The coalition offered some advice to the summit Monday morning. It can be summed up in two words: “Give up.”

The summit is focused on “finding ways to maintain Canada’s massive excess and unneeded lumber capacity,” it said.

Roughly one-quarter of the wood used in the U.S. comes from Canada and the Trump administration has jacked up tariffs in the past year to the point where penalties approaching 45 per cent are charged on Canadian softwood.

It said Canada’s excess capacity — the lumber shipped to the U.S. — “continues to be immensely disruptive to the U.S., costing jobs and impeding forest industry growth.

“Canada should be discussing how to responsibly reduce its massive six to eight billion board feet of excess lumber capacity instead of holding a summit on how to maintain that excess capacity and production.

“As Canada keeps rolling out new aid to its softwood lumber industry and residual industries. … President Trump should consider adding additional tariff measures until Canada gets the message that subsidies for its industry to the detriment of our industry will no longer be tolerated.”

The summit arose from Premier David Eby’s suspicions that the federal government is preoccupied with rescuing central Canada from the tariff threat and doesn’t realize the softwood dangers are a “national economic emergency.”

He said Monday after the meeting it was “incredibly ­difficult” to have listened recently to a focus on steel and aluminum in Canadian talks with the U.S.

Sending a cabinet contingent to Vancouver in short order is an impressive response. Eby said he was “pleasantly surprised.”

But they need to come up with a crash permanent reset of the entire industry away from the U.S. to other markets to make a difference.

There was some talk about such measures, but more emphasis on placating Eby’s resentment about the federal government’s focus on central Canada focus regarding the tariff threats.

Federal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc backed Eby repeatedly Monday and assured him more cash is on the way to B.C. companies soon. That will ease Eby’s frustration and keep B.C. on Team Canada.

But getting backing is one thing. Using it effectively to rebuild lumber markets on the fly is another. It was telling that the Council of Forest Industries concentrated on a number of provincial policy changes that are needed, not just emergency federal help.

Les Leyne is a reporter at the B.C. Legislature for the Times Colonist newspaper

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.