Yu: B.C. housing market loses momentum as affordability strains persist

Real estate market slows

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV Most B.C. regions saw lower sales in September as higher mortgage costs and a slowing economy continued to weigh on confidence.

B.C. home sales reversed course in September following three consecutive monthly increases.

MLS sales fell three per cent month over month to a seasonally adjusted 5,820 units but was level from a year ago. Economic headwinds and persistent affordability challenges remain an anchor on market conditions.

At the real estate board level, sales decreased in most regions. Sales fell in Greater Vancouver by 6.8 per cent, driving the provincial downturn in September. In Chilliwack, sales declined by 5.9 per cent and fell on Vancouver Island (excluding Victoria) by four per cent. South Okanagan sales also decreased by 10 per cent. Monthly sales can swing widely, but sales patterns across the province have been mixed. The Lower Mainland-Southwest is experiencing tempered market conditions while sales growth is relatively positive in the Okanagan region. The impact of economic conditions is evident in expensive markets like B.C. given significantly higher mortgage payments, and higher default and delinquency risk in the event of job loss.

Provincial new listings rose in September slightly by 0.8 per cent, and the sales-to-new listing ratio at 42.5 per cent sits in a near buyer’s market. Weaker conditions are observed in the Lower Mainland, with relatively balanced conditions in other areas.

Average prices increased by one per cent in September to $967,000. This was 0.3 per cent more than a year ago and trending higher since March 2025; although 10.2 per cent below an all-time high in February 2022. In Greater Vancouver, prices increased by 0.9 per cent and while up in Victoria by 3.2 per cent. These areas are the most expensive in the province with home prices above $1 million. Benchmark composite prices, which are a better gauge of trends, were flat month to month at the provincial level and within most real estate markets.

Lack of affordability and limited immigration will continue to drag on the housing market, especially in more expensive regions like the Lower Mainland which is seeing high levels of unsold inventory. This may put downward pressure on prices and alleviate some affordability challenges. That said, buyers remain hesitant as slowing economic activity and labour market slack persist. Subdued market conditions will likely progress into the coming months given uncertain economic prospects but more Bank of Canada rate cuts may incentivize more buyers to return to the markets in the next months.

Manufacturing sales in B.C. increased in August, marking a third consecutive monthly gain. On a seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing sales in the province increased by 0.9 per cent to $5.4 billion. The monthly increase was largely due to growing non-durable goods sales, which increased by 1.4 per cent to $2.6 billion, while durable goods sales rose by 0.4 per cent to $2.9 billion. The manufacturing sales figures in the province have been rangebound since mid-2023. Unadjusted sales were 0.3 per cent higher when compared to 2024 on a year-to-date basis.

Within the durable goods sector, the primary metal manufacturing subsector surged 23.8 per cent, the highest seasonally adjusted level since February 2025, as commodity prices have been on the rise. On the other hand, transportation equipment manufacturing sales fell 18.6 per cent to reverse a 16.6 per cent gain in July. Year-to-date manufacturing sales of durable goods in B.C. were flat from 2024 on unadjusted basis.

Data for most subsectors in the non-durable goods category is suppressed for confidentiality reasons, but food manufacturing sales increased in August by one per cent. Year-to-date unadjusted non-durable goods sales have grown by 1.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

In the Vancouver metro area, sales increased by 1.4 per cent following growth of 1.8 per cent in July.

Bryan Yu is chief economist of Central 1.

