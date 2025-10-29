Shaw: Union deal helps Eby's political fortunes, bruises B.C.'s finances

Price of strike settlement

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV A BCGEU picket line at Canada Place in Vancouver on Oct. 22.

Premier David Eby has spent weeks telling British Columbians the province couldn’t pay striking government workers anything more than it had already offered. It wouldn’t be fair for taxpayers, or affordable for the government, he argued.

But that position appears to have pretty much collapsed over the weekend under the oversight of veteran mediator Vince Ready. A new tentative deal, inked well after midnight Sunday, is largely a capitulation by the B.C. NDP government and a major victory for the BC General Employees' Union.

After a record eight-week strike, the BCGEU got the NDP government to blink on pay, benefits and contract length. Instead of a 1.5 per cent wage increase this year, which was the government’s opening position, the BCGEU got three per cent. Instead of 3.5 per cent over two years, the BCGEU landed six per cent. Instead of a two-year contract, the BCGEU got four years.

The overall deal, at 12 per cent over its term, is the kind of thing you could have imagined Finance Minister Brenda Bailey scoffing at during her budget, quarterly update or at any earlier point of the record eight-week strike. Plus it comes with other yet-unspecified increases on the salary grid for lower-paid employees as well.

The pressure had been mounting on the BC NDP to get a deal for some time now. Its offers, which failed to even keep pace with inflation, didn’t seem like they were going to get the job done, especially compared to Alberta.

Around the premier, there’s also growing concern about how he will fare during a leadership vote scheduled at the BC NDP convention in just 21 days. Organized labour has a large amount of influence over delegates. The strike was one of several sore points. Team Eby, which has been calling through the delegate list with increasing worry. It wanted the issue off the table.

The deal may help bolster Eby’s immediate political fortunes, but it won’t be easy for the province’s long-term finances. The cumulative two-year cost to taxpayers will be around $3.2 billion—a 72 per cent increase over the B.C. government’s original offer. That’s assuming the terms become the baseline for the rest of the public sector unions currently under negotiation, including the BC Teachers’ Federation and the BC Nurses Union.

Can the B.C. government afford those costs? It is planning to use money from contingencies to pay for the public sector deals, while it forecasts $12 billion deficits for each of the next three years. There’s only $4 billion annually set aside in contingencies, and that money is also used to pay for annual forest firefighting and billions in other spending pressures.

By year three, the cumulative costs of this new deal alone will hit almost $4.8 billion—wiping out the contingencies and, presumably, in the absence of spending cuts or new revenue sources, requiring an increase to the deficit. By year four, the cumulative annual cost will be almost $6.5 billion.

Asked to reconcile all of this on Sunday, the finance minister was unavailable.

“I am pleased to see a tentative agreement has been reached,” Bailey said in a statement. “Our government respects the ratification process and the rights of union members to vote on their agreements, so I’ll leave any further comment until that process is complete.”

She’ll have to spin pretty hard to get recast what seems like the kind of deal the government insisted it would never sign. Until it did. Without, it would seem, a plan to pay for it.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for The Orca/BIV.

