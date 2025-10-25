LaPointe: Why Carney's budget needs rules, not just rhetoric

Photo: Pixabay The next federal budget is slated for Nov. 4.

The vows sound grand.

Mark Carney is promising a Nov. 4 budget like none other to unleash “unprecedented” private investment, double non-U.S. exports within a decade, and rebuild economic resilience.

But as part of an audacious agenda, the prime minister says it will mean “sacrifices,” even as Canadians say they’re already stretched and suffering. His budget preview Wednesday was laced with political and economic landmines that could detonate before the ink on the fiscal plan dries. Can he safely walk us across the field?

Start with the politics. Carney is asking Canadians to accept near-term pain for a long-term payoff. Give credit: that framing is honest—hard-core honest—but it’s also a billboard for opponents. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s price for support in the Commons is an “affordable budget” that cuts taxes and caps the deficit. The more Carney leans into sacrifice, the easier it is to caricature the plan as austerity without relief, or as a gamble with other people’s money if the deficit swells. The Liberal House leader, Steve McKinnon, is edgy in worrying about opposition support, knowing it may not enjoy sufficient confidence in the House to avoid a vote-prompted election.

Then there’s the federation. Provinces are already broadcasting their own red lines as Ottawa sketches its investment play. B.C. wants a sharper answer on softwood and is standing in the way of Alberta’s pipeline proposal. Ontario wants shields for autos after Stellantis’ reshoring to Illinois. The Prairie provinces want market-access relief with China following its canola tariffs. Quebec won’t trade away supply management or language rules. Any budget that picks winners or pushes national “competitiveness” levers will be judged in provincial capitals by who pays and who benefits. A “Team Canada” choreography will be hard to sustain when premiers hear “sacrifice” and see only their sectors on the altar. The pitch to reduce reliance on the U.S. will be read differently in lumber towns, auto corridors, and farm country.

Abroad, the budget lands in stormy weather. Carney telegraphed a bid to reduce Canada’s economic dependence on a tariff-trippy Washington, which itself is a risk in the talks with the Trump administration that would like nothing more than a greater grab from our economy. Carney’s trade agenda travels through markets like India and, yes, China. Of course, diversification isn’t a line item, but years of standards work, logistics upgrades and trust-building. Meanwhile, U.S. negotiations are drifting toward sectoral carve-outs, not a comprehensive reset. A risk is that Ottawa pours money into capacity that still can’t clear tariff walls quickly, and the Americans pocket our concessions while keeping the pressure on.

Now, about the economics. If the budget truly aims to crowd in private capital at “unprecedented” levels, the design details will matter.

Canada’s permitting maze is a known investment killer. If the budget throws billions at “nation-building” projects without statutory clocks, swift reviews and enforceable service standards, capital might wait on the sidelines. Money isn’t so much the scarce resource as is certainty. Carney knows this, but a budget cannot by itself rewire provincial and municipal processes. The danger is that Ottawa takes the fiscal hit while timelines stay fuzzy. Success takes a village—or more precisely, cities and provinces.

The prime minister is promising generational investments and a “climate competitiveness strategy.” Done well, that means neutral full expensing for machinery, equipment, and software, accelerated approvals for clean power and grids, and demand-side policies (like procurement standards) that lift all boats. Done poorly, it becomes a thicket of credits and carve-outs that reward lobbying rather than productivity. Carney has to buck historical political temptations to show results quickly with boutique programs that are popular, not potent.

Carney wants both austerity and big investments—cut waste here, spend big there—while reducing U.S. exposure. That balancing act is precarious with higher-for-longer interest costs and a thinner tolerance from ratings agencies about any structural deficits. If markets sense a bet-the-house budget built on rosy multipliers, borrowing costs can erase the very competitiveness gains Ottawa is trying to buy.

Promises to build faster collide with real constraints in labour, materials, and grid interconnections. The government has already created a new housing agency to scale construction (perhaps similar centralization will arrive for energy and industrial projects), but without skilled-worker pipelines and industrial-power pricing that’s predictable, headline projects will crawl.

Diversifying away from the United States sounds prudent until you map the alternatives. China remains a giant market and a chronic risk—ask Prairie canola exporters—while India and Southeast Asia require long-slog diplomacy and supply-chain rewiring. Betting a decade of export growth on many small doors opening at once is ambitious and vulnerable to one bad week of geopolitics.

What we should look for in the budget text to separate real reform from political theatre is a short list of country-level priorities with legal clocks, provincial covenants that tie support to timelines, and trade realism over a grand bargain with Washington. Much more than that, it has to be a signal to markets that all this boldness isn’t a blank cheque.

The promise of “unprecedented” investment of our tax dollars can be real and a slice of history, and here’s hoping, because the alternative doesn’t appear pretty. The budget that lands it will choose capacity over complexity, rules over rhetoric, and a few big doors over many tiny windows.

Kirk LaPointe is a Lodestar Media columnist with an extensive background in journalism. He is vice-president in the office of the chair at Fulmer & Company.

