A diamond in the rough: Walking from Penticton to Osoyoos and back

Taking a path less travelled

Photo: Norm Letnick Norm Letnick recently spent six days walking from Penticton to Osoyoos and back, and says it opened his eyes to possibilities of making the route a "Canadian Camino."

Hiking has always been my way of reconnecting with nature.

With every step, each bird song, every physical challenge, every sweeping vista and every day’s destination reached, I leave behind a little stress and recharge my soul.

When another trip I planned for this fall fell through, I decided it was time to explore my own backyard—to walk from Penticton to Osoyoos and back. What I discovered over those six days was a diamond in the rough, a network of trails and quiet roads so close to world class that I can’t help but wonder how we can help it reach its full potential.

Photo: Norm Letnick The Okanagan is known for its abundance of grapes and vineyards.

Everyone who lives in, or visits, the Okanagan agrees the scenery is spectacular but most of us experience it at high speed, usually by car. On foot— mostly away from the highway—you can immerse your senses completely. Each day offers new sights, sounds, smells, and even tastes.

The photos took capture just a few of the moments that made my “mini Camino” so memorable.

Each season in the Okanagan has its charm but I especially love the shoulder season of fall. The salmon run up the Okanagan River. The bushes glow a fiery red. The sun is warm but not too hot for hiking or biking. Summer crowds have vanished, accommodation rates are lower and if you’re camping, you likely won’t need a reservation. The harvest is in full swing, fruit is in abundance, waiting to be photographed from the trail or sampled at local stands. Fall truly has so much to offer.

My route itself was varied and rewarding.

• Day 1: Penticton to Okanagan Falls—about 12 km.

• Day 2: Okanagan Falls to Oliver—22 km, with some elevation to keep me safely off the highway.

• Day 3: Oliver to Osoyoos—roughly 28 km, following the KVR bypass route.

From Osoyoos, you can either walk back the same way, take a bus or pick up a car if you left one there. Personally, I loved my time in Oliver, especially the team at the Lakeside Resort, where I stayed in one of their huts heading south and then again on my return north.

Truthfully, everyone I met along the way was wonderful, including two local bikers who suggested a better route between Okanagan Falls and Oliver.

I’ve walked a few Caminos in Spain and Portugal—trails refined over a millennium of pilgrims’ footsteps. With much of the Kettle Valley Railway right-of-way still accessible from Osoyoos northward, I’m confident with a few more key trail investments and improved access, our Okanagan network could become just as beloved. More visitors would come, especially in the shoulder seasons, benefiting local accommodations, restaurants, farm stands and other small businesses throughout the valley.

So whether you’re training for a long trek, reliving your Camino memories or simply seeking to lift your spirits, don’t just put this local gem on your bucket list. Lace up your boots, get out there and experience it for yourself.

Your heart will thank you.

Norn Letnick is the a former Kelowna-Lake Country MLA and provincial cabinet minister.

Photo: Norm Letnick Seeing the South Okanagan from a path less travelled and at a slower pace (on foot) exemplified the beauty of the region, says Letnick.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.