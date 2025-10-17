Canseco: From gambling to drug use, Canadians rethink what behaviour crosses the line, according to poll

Views on moral issues

Photo: Naim Benjelloun/Pexels Research Co. survey shows how culture, not age or income, drives Canadians’ views on so-called vices.

Canadians have been bombarded in the last few months with discussions about immigration.

There has been criticism of the way students are allowed to relocate to Canada, as well as observations about the current scope and reach of the temporary worker program. When we add academic efforts to define what a “settler” is, we have the perfect recipe for politicians and influencers to go on social media and portray themselves as the true defenders of Canadian values.

In August, we reported on how Canadians were slightly more likely to prefer the American “melting pot” approach to immigration (44 per cent) than the long-standing concept of the “mosaic” (40 per cent). “Melting pot” or not, the views of Canadians of all ethnic origins are never homogeneous—especially on morality.

When we take a look at the perceptions of Canadians on issues related to human relations, a clear trend emerges. Contraception and divorce, which have been legal since the late 1960s across Canada, are respectively regarded as morally acceptable by 73 per cent (down three points since 2024) and 70 per cent (down two points) of respondents. Canadians of East Asian descent are more likely to find no moral qualms about contraception and divorce (84 per cent and 80 per cent respectively) than their counterparts whose heritage is European (62 per cent and 68 per cent respectively) or South Asian (46 per cent for each).

Two-thirds of Canadians (67 per cent, down three points) think sexual relations between an unmarried man and woman are morally acceptable. This group encompasses 77 per cent of East Asians and 67 per cent of Europeans, but only 38 per cent of South Asians.

We see similar results on two other issues. When we ask about having a baby outside of marriage, more than three in five Canadians (62 per cent) see no problem with this occurrence. The proportion rises to 75 per cent among East Asians but falls to 49 per cent among Europeans and to 27 per cent among South Asians.

On the topic of sexual relations between two people of the same sex, more than half of Canadians (54 per cent, down one point) express no moral qualms. Once again, East Asians are more accepting (63 per cent), with minorities of Europeans (47 per cent) and South Asians (33 per cent) concurring.

The results outline severe differences across ethnic lines. Canadians of East Asian descent are significantly more likely to consider issues related human relationships without a morality lens. Europeans are nuanced, unless the topics are out-of-wedlock births and same-sex relations. The perceptions of South Asians are decidedly negative.

It is important to note that, on some of the other issues we test every year, the level of acceptability is decidedly lower across Canada and among all ethnic groups. Fewer than a third of Canadians deem pornography (31 per cent, up three points), prostitution (28 per cent, up three points), polygamy (21 per cent, up four points) and married men and/or women having an affair (18 per cent, up two points) as morally acceptable behaviours.

We continue to have majorities of Canadians saying two issues are morally acceptable: medical research using stem cells obtained from human embryos (55 per cent, unchanged) and physician-assisted death (54 per cent, down three points). Half of Canadians (50 per cent, up one point) have no moral reservations about gambling—another issue where East Asians are significantly different (60 per cent) from Europeans (30 per cent) and South Asians (22 per cent).

Fewer Canadians think six other issues are morally acceptable: the death penalty (40 per cent, unchanged), buying and wearing clothing made of animal fur (38 per cent, up four points), medical testing on animals (25 per cent, up two points), suicide (20 per cent, down three points), cloning animals (19 per cent, unchanged) and cloning humans (12 per cent, down one point).

There is one issue where the perceptions of European Canadians jump off the spreadsheet. We found that 18 per cent of Canadians (up four points) think using illegal drugs is morally acceptable. The proportions are similar among East Asians (20 per cent) and South Asians (18 per cent) but plummet to six per cent among Europeans.

In urban settings, where the presence of larger proportions of “New Canadians” is essential to electoral victory, policies that deal with moral issues must be addressed carefully. While there is no meaningful push for the re-criminalization of abortion or the re-stigmatization of homosexuality, there is plenty of discussion—municipally, provincially and federally—about illegal drug use.

The protests that we have seen around functioning and proposed safe injection sites are not happening because of the perceived apprehension of “minorities.” Sympathy for those struggling with addiction will be hard to come by when the moral dismay from European Canadians at illegal drug users is on par with their feelings about cloning humans.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from September 10 to September 12, 2025, among 1,003 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

