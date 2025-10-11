LaPointe: Is it time for Rustad to pass the baton?

Trouble for BC Tories

Photo: UBCM John Rustad, leader of the B.C. Conservatives, speaks at the 2025 UBCM convention in Victoria.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth for conservatives in B.C.—in fact, for anyone who doesn’t support the BC NDP government: the easiest way to make provincial politics competitive again is for John Rustad to step aside.

It isn’t about malice; it’s about math, management and momentum. In sports terms, the BC Conservative leader has piled up unforced errors and own goals. His annus horribilis as opposition leader has soared spectacularly in the last 30 days, and has by no means crested, but the parade of events must surely convince him that he cannot continue.

The governing NDP has vulnerabilities galore: affordability stress, health-care gaps, labour strife, record deficits, and no clear plan to raise living standards. Yet David Eby now leads on the “best premier” measure and his party has stabilized despite the dire straits into which it has led the province. That curious condition doesn’t happen unless the alternative looks riskier or less ready. My Lodestar Media colleague Mario Canseco’s latest Research Co. survey shows Eby with a 16-point leadership advantage.

Leadership is steadiness. Rustad has delivered self-induced distractions. Beyond an inability to articulate a governing strategy, a months-long leadership review and a “fake membership” mess raised doubts instead of legitimacy. Public factionalism and staff and MLA ruptures spilled into the open. This wasn’t a one-off; it has been serial turmoil that kept the party off-message while the government was exposed.

It's not all about polls. The deeper issue is converting government liabilities into permission for change. A leader who can’t impose process discipline on his shop can’t credibly promise managerial discipline for a province. If a caucus is brittle in opposition, voters won’t hand it a cabinet table and the $90-billion budget. Demanding cellphone logs to test loyalty is hard to walk back and revealing of the character of someone who would hold power. That posture thrills partisans but spooks persuadables who see volatility. A party promising order has to model it.

Then there’s coalition math. To form government in B.C. you must carry suburban moderates without breaking your core. Rustad’s climate posture, rooted in the 2022 episode that got him ejected from the BC Liberals and reinforced by later defiance, narrows that path. Business wants regulatory certainty; voters want growth and coherence: “yes” to energy and industry, “yes” to climate realism, “yes” to execution. His stance keeps the party arguing first principles instead of building an acceptable synthesis that can win the Lower Mainland.

Caucus dynamics compound it. Expulsions and departures that helped launch OneBC cement the impression of a party litigating its identity in public. Voters can forgive sharp elbows, not surprise-driven operations. The minimum viable opposition is low-drama and predictable. That hasn’t been the vibe and the restlessness inside the Conservative is hardly going to subside.

Meanwhile, Eby collects competence optics by default—part incumbency, part contrast. Even on crime and disorder, an issue BC Conservatives ought to knock out of the park, recent polls show him competitive.

There’s still no governing mission that meets people where they live: the needs for family doctors, faster permitting, value-for-money on capital projects. Pronouncements lack numbers, timelines and costing. The war room isn’t professionalized. There’s no credible climate-industrial story to reassure business moderates without demobilizing the base. The party is unravelling precisely when it should expand.

Politics is a relay, not a solo. When the leader becomes the story more than the strategy, the responsible move is to pass the baton. Buried below the current tire fire, Conservatives still have resonant ingredients—tough value-for-money standards, a pro-building, pro-services agenda, economic seriousness—but they need a messenger who widens the tent. Credibility, the core political asset, compounds through discipline and delivery and evaporates through misjudgment and drift. Rustad’s account is overdrawn on message stumbles, managerial drama and policy thinness.

Resignation wouldn’t concede his critiques of government were wrong, only that he’s no longer the most effective vehicle for them. It would let the party reintroduce itself to suburban moderates, rebuild with business and civic leaders, and eventually focus on service outcomes instead of internal skirmishes (some still have to part ways, though).

But if the opposition wants to turn a volatile mood into a mandate, it needs a reset at the top. Otherwise, why wouldn’t Eby call an election sooner than later to shake the Greens off his ankles and buy another four years? Rustad is telling people a snap off-schedule election may happen. What he isn’t saying is that it’s very much about him.

Kirk LaPointe is a Lodestar Media columnist with an extensive background in journalism. He is vice-president in the office of the chair at Fulmer & Company.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.