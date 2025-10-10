Leyne: Pipeline argument looms over legislature agenda

Pipeline politics

Photo: Todd Korol, The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces plans to submit an application for a new oil pipeline to northwestern British Columbia, in Calgary last week.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s accusation Tuesday that B.C. Premier David Eby is being “un-Canadian” in dismissing her oil pipeline idea is dead wrong.

It’s as Canadian as all get out to have provinces fighting each other over resource issues while appealing for a prime minister to sort things out.

This latest classic example of Confederation in action could come to a head by Grey Cup day, Nov. 16, the date Smith arbitrarily set for Prime Minister Mark Carney to make the next move.

It could make for quite a half-time show.

Carney has to determine whether his emergency nation-building program to counter U.S. threats includes a multi-billion-dollar north coast pipeline project that has already foundered more than once, has to run through an assortment of First Nation objections and reconciliation protocols and exists only in Smith’s mind because there are no private-sector proponents at this time.

It makes the next month even more uncomfortable for Eby, beset by a public-sector strike that is going to escalate sharply and starting a legislative sitting where all the knives are out.

Smith’s remarks at an Ottawa news conference came after Eby took an online dig at her by releasing a video in which he called it a “fictional Alberta bitumen pipeline project” that makes no sense.

He said it would threaten billions of dollars’ worth of job-creating projects and put the Great Bear Rainforest at risk.

Smith on Tuesday said Eby was being parochial. She and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe have taken to pointing out it’s not B.C.’s coast, it’s Canada’s coast.

She found an immediate ally in Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad, who endorsed Smith and backed the pipeline as a national priority, to disengage from the U.S.

Canada sells oil to the U.S. at a big discount now that amounts to “$50 to $80 million a day that we are just giving to the Americans,” Rustad said.

He said the U.S. is destroying the forest industry and damaging the economy, and “we are giving them a gift every single day. Stop it.”

OneBC, the two-person splinter party in the legislature that broke away from Rustad’s Conservatives, also endorsed the pipeline in the house on Tuesday.

The MLAs came together for the first time in several months this week, then rode madly off in all directions to set the tone for what looks to be two months of miscellaneous business.

But the pipeline argument could start overshadowing some of the purely B.C. issues.

Rustad, in the middle of his own never-ending leadership crisis, accused Eby earlier of thinking “that economy and revenue can be run from ideology and unicorn farts.”

He came close to supporting the BCGEU members who filled the front lawn with picket signs and served notice that the six-week-old strike is going to escalate.

“This government is broke. We have thousands of workers out on the lawn protesting because they can’t be treated fairly.”

Green MLA Rob Botterell, who joined the noon demonstration on Monday, went further in supporting the strike, and further in criticizing the government.

Greens have a co-operation agreement with the NDP and usually ask focused questions about specific issues. With the party’s new leader, Emily Lowan, now installed, Botterell broadened the criticism.

“This government is in the history books for all the wrong reasons.

“Halloween is around the corner, and this government is a ghost of its former self.”

He said the NDP has let the strike go on too long and is being cheaper than other provinces with its offer, and now students and small businesses are feeling the impact.

“The government has the fiscal capacity to act. What’s missing is will.”

Also broadening the criticism was BCGEU President Paul Finch. He went beyond the contract arguments to tell thousands of supporters: “What this government does not understand is this is not complicated. Working people want a good economy, fair wages, safe communities, access to health care… These are the things that we want in our society, and they’re not delivering it.”

All Eby has to do to keep opposition critics, Alberta and likely the federal government happy is surrender his stance against another oil pipeline.

That looks inconceivable at this point. But so did cancelling the carbon tax, until he did it.

Les Leyne is the B.C, Legislative reporter for the Time Colonist.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.