Canseco: Politics and profanity show a surprising link in Canada and the U.S., according to survey

What's in a swear word?

Photo: Pixabay Liberals in Canada and Democrats in the U.S are most likely to clean up their language, while Canadian Conservatives and American Republicans are less restrained, according to a Research Co. poll.

Media outlets in Canada and the United States are bound by different guidelines when it comes to swearing.

A case that made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1970s effectively defined a time of day in which specific language that could be considered crude could appear on the national airwaves.

Canada adopted some prohibitions in the late 1980s to forbid “obscene or profane” words but never got around to offering a true definition of “swearing.”

Our attitudes on swearing have changed partly because of two developments. First, the ubiquitousness of cable television allowed content creators to show their craft—whether comedic or dramatic—without having to dub every confrontation with “forget you.” Years later, social media allowed the public to communicate freely and rely on words to describe politicians, teams and movies that would never make the cut inside a newsroom.

In Canada, there is a fascinating generational gap on swearing. In our latest survey, similar proportions of Canadians say they either always alter the way they speak to make sure they do not swear in public (43 per cent, down one point since September 2023) or sometimes alter the way they speak so as not to swear in front of certain people (42 per cent, up two points).

About one-in-six of us (15 per cent, up three points) claim to never alter the way we speak and spend no time worrying about a swear word coming out.

Two age groups boast the highest proportion of Canadians who always avoid swearing in public—those aged 18-34 (47 per cent) and those aged 55 and over (45 per cent). Among those aged 35-54, the proportion drops to 36 per cent. This places most members of Generation X in a group that appears to swear consistently, unless the boss is around.

This year, we asked Americans the same questions. In the U.S., we are significantly more likely to find people who sometimes alter their language (49 per cent) than people who always do (39 per cent). The proportion of Americans who say whatever they want is slightly lower than in Canada (13 per cent).

The difference in the United States is that the propensity for cleanliness grows with age. We have more than a third of Americans aged 18-34 and aged 35-54 (35 per cent and 37 per cent respectively) who always watch their words. Among their counterparts aged 55 and over, the proportion rises to 42 per cent.

When we look at the results by political allegiance, Canadians who voted for the Liberal Party this year are more likely to say they always alter their language to avoid swearing (48 per cent) than those who supported the Conservative Party (44 per cent) or the New Democratic Party (37 per cent). The American sample yields similar results, with Democrats leading the way on always leaving curse words off their vocabulary (44 per cent), followed by Republicans (37 per cent) and independents (32 per cent).

Canada’s reputation as a “nicer” country when it comes to language is supported by data. Americans are more likely than Canadians to say that specific groups of people rely on swear words “frequently or occasionally” when in conversation with them: friends (74 per cent to 71 per cent), relatives (65 per cent to 57 per cent), co-workers (60 per cent to 54 per cent) and strangers (59 per cent to 51 per cent).

In addition, Americans are personally swearing more than Canadians when chatting with friends (64 per cent to 57 per cent), relatives (51 per cent to 43 per cent), co-workers (47 per cent to 35 per cent) and strangers (33 per cent to 23 per cent).

Sizeable majorities of Canadians and Americans in the low and middle age brackets claim to swear “frequently or occasionally” when chatting with friends. Fewer than two in five of their counterparts aged 55 and over (39 per cent in the United States and 38 per cent in Canada) are joining them.

A final question asked respondents to type the swear word they say the most. We had 17 per cent of Canadians and 13 per cent of Americans telling us that they do not swear at all. The usual suspects beginning with “f” and “s” (or “m” in French) are at the top of the list in each country. However, we also saw respondents aged 55 and over in each country writing words like “shoot” and “darn”. Apparently, those who grew up with controlled language on the airwaves are still policing themselves.

Mario Canseco in president of Research Co.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from June 30 to July 2, 2025, among 1,001 adults in Canada and 1,000 adults in the United States. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in each country. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, for each country.

