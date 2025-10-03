LaPointe: Access to information in Canada remains access denied

Government records closed

Photo: Redactable.com After four decades, Canada’s access to information law still shields key records, with loopholes and delays keeping taxpayers in the dark, writes Kirk LaPointe

For more than 40 years, we have had a federal law on Access to Information to permit the public to ask for government records. It’s hardly cause for celebration.

After more than 3,000 tries, mostly thwarted, I now view ATI as different acronyms—the government’s “Arrogance Toward Inquiries,” “Antagonism Targeting Investigators,” “Administered Tricks Involved” and an “Ability To Ignore.”

I stopped ages ago keeping a running list of the federal records I thought I could obtain under the law that provides me the right to know. It turns out, all along, it’s been the government’s right to say no.

There again this week was the frustrated federal Information Commissioner, Caroline Maynard, complaining government was withholding records it ought to disclose. She is the latest in a long list of commissioners singing the same tune and pleading for a dance partner in vain.

In opposition, leaders call for the law to be heeded and strengthened. In power, leaders at best feign amnesia about their promises and at worst break the spirit and bend the letter of the law to callously disrespect the public.

I’d love to publish, for instance, the options cabinet weighed for a multibillion-dollar program, including costed scenarios, the trade-offs and the deliberated risks. But those records remain confidential for 20 years (nestled in the law’s section 69) before you can even try to get them.

I’d like to print the government submission for a major procurement, with its rationale and the price envelope. Turns out the costliest decisions are the least visible (same problem, same section 69).

I’d like to lay out the per-unit prices for what Canada buys, like how much per rifle, per laptop, per software seat or per vehicle. You’ll get the total contract value, but the line-item numbers are severed as confidential commercial information (section 20), so you never see whether the Crown paid a fair price or a premium.

I’d like to explain why costs exploded, specifically the change orders that pushed a project over budget or the internal emails where someone admits the scope crept or the design flopped. Those “why” memos routinely vanish (s.21). After the decision is made, ATI should compel the release of facts. In practice, the facts are glued to the protected advice and third-party commercial claims (s.20) and disappear with it.

I’d like to convey the valuation and walk-away price behind a federal land sale or a public-private partnership. The Crown’s bargaining position matters before the deal closes but long after closing you’ll still see redactions considered economic interests of Canada that could injure future negotiations (s.18).

I’d like to open the settlement ledger to tell us how much taxpayers spent to make disputes go away and why.

But when lawyers are in the loop, solicitor-client privilege (s.23) seals the guts of the story. You may get totals in aggregate if you ask cleverly but the play-by-play of what went wrong remains in the vault.

I’d like to know the inventories and unit counts in a defence purchase so experts could spot waste or mismatch. Reasonable? Yes. Released? Rarely. Even high-level quantities are swept into international affairs or defence (s.15) and third-party (s.20) severances of records.

I’d like to post the in-progress audit notes on a troubled contract so problems could be fixed mid-stream, not after the horse bolts. While the investigation is live, law enforcement and investigations (s.16) is a hard stop. Far enough, but when it’s over, you might see a final report with names scrubbed. Of course, by then the timing guarantees the public learns after the money’s gone.

I’d like to compare compensation and severance for executives at an agency that missed its targets. We can do this for publicly traded companies. For the federal public service, personal information (s.19) blocks named pay and severance details. You can get ranges and band totals, but you cannot match dollars to decision-makers.

I’d like to redistribute the internal “kill memo” that said a program wasn’t working and should be capped or cancelled. Post-decision, the law should favour release of the factual underpinnings. In practice, the law (s. 21) is interpreted to sweep in option tables, risk matrices, and exactly the words that tell you what the deputy recommended and why the minister declined.

I’d like to detail the back-and-forth with provinces on cost-sharing files, including who pays for what, and when. The federal-provincial relationship gets its own shield (s.14) and records can be withheld where disclosure might harm intergovernmental affairs. You see the communiqués, not the bargaining that shaped them.

I’d like to show the negotiation playbook for a big software licence, including the “must-haves,” the price targets and the fallback terms. That sort of transparency could save millions next time. It almost never appears: redacted as economic interests (s.18) and third-party confidentiality (s.20), even years after the ink is dry.

I’d like to reveal CBC project budgets for journalism and creative work so we can debate value for money as we debate the public broadcaster’s future. It’s a touchy subject, of course, but public funds ought to be properly scrutinized. The law draws a bright line: CBC’s journalistic, creative and programming records are excluded (s.68.1). Administrative and general corporate records are requestable, story-level spending is not.

I’d like to learn how the Prime Minister’s Office or a minister’s office politically directed spending files. Can’t. The law covers “government institutions,” not ministers’ offices. If that guidance never crossed into a department’s records, it’s functionally invisible.

I’d like to track tax credit outlays down to specific claimants to test whether programs work as advertised. Statutory prohibitions trump access to information (s.24). You may get aggregates, but not the microscopic view that makes for clean accountability.

I’d like to see the drafts of policy, like the early costings, risk reviews and bureaucratic notes. Drafts aren’t automatically protected, but they are where advice (s.21), security (s.15), economic interests (s.18) or third-party interests most easily coverage. What’s most instructive about how a decision evolved then becomes what’s most likely to be withheld.

Even when the law should favour release, practice gets in the way. The Act sets a 30-day clock, extendable. In reality, anything beyond a simple request commonly drags for months, sometimes years, and there’s little consequence for missing the deadline beyond an Information Commissioner complaint long after the public moment has passed.

To be fair, some of this secrecy is defensible. Cabinet needs space to argue. The Crown shouldn’t tip its hand mid-negotiation. Personal privacy matters.

But the pendulum has swung toward caution and is stuck there. We’ve written a law that treats the most expensive decisions as the least reviewable, the most consequential documents as outside scope, and the clearest numbers as somebody else’s secrets.

Prime Minister Mark Carney hasn’t spoken much about the law, except to suggest yet another review and to remark he found it “difficult to follow the process.” It’s not a hard process at all, actually: ask for information, get turned down.

The fixes are not exotic: time-limit protection of decisions (s.69), create a public-interest override on the worst abuses (s.20), compel the release the factual bases of advice by default post-decision (s.21) and put teeth behind deadlines. None of that jeopardizes national security or bargaining strategy. All of it would let citizens see what they’re buying.

ATI was meant to open doors. On the files that matter most to your wallet, it’s still guarding them.

Kirk LaPointe is a Lodestar Media columnist with an extensive background in journalism. He is vice-president in the office of the chair at Fulmer & Company.

