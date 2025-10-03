Yu: Weak sales, increased listings push B.C. towards a property buyer’s market

A buyer's market?

Photo: Times Colonist Soft demand is keeping prices under pressure.

B.C.’s housing market momentum was positive in August as it firmed following the tariff uncertainty in the spring, but conditions remained weak.

Sales were 20 per cent below the pre-pandemic trend and an underlying downward trend in home values continued. Factors, including economic weakness and trade sector uncertainty, federal migration caps, challenging affordability conditions and excess market supply continue to limit a recovery.

MLS sales in B.C. rose 2.4 per cent month over month to a seasonally adjusted 6,044 units, 5.1 per cent higher than a year ago. Nevertheless, on an unadjusted basis, this was among the fewest August sales observed over the past two decades and 19 per cent below the 15-year average for the month.

At the real estate board level, sales increased in most regions, led by a 5.6 per cent increase in Greater Vancouver, and a strong pick-up in Okanagan-area markets and Chilliwack. Victoria reported a rollback of 4.5 per cent. On a 12-month basis, growth was stronger in the interior markets, which is in part due to weaker sales a year ago. While monthly sales fluctuate, trends generally deteriorated in the Lower Mainland-Southwest region.

I see affordability and uncertainty being a key factor shaping these patterns. The impact of job loss from an economic downturn is more acute in high-priced markets given high mortgage payments. Home prices in B.C. are broadly higher than in other parts of the country, contributing to relatively weak markets across the province.

Provincial new listings rose in August across most regions, and the sales-to-new listing ratio at 44 per cent sits in a close to a buyer’s market. Active listings are 10 per cent above a year ago.

Price trends are consistent with these patterns. The average price in B.C. slipped 0.4 per cent to $955,900, which was 1.5 per cent lower than a year ago and trending lower. This was led by declines in the Lower Mainland, particularly the Fraser Valley, and mixed conditions in other areas. The South Okanagan has recently exhibited sharper price declines. Broadly, average prices were still higher on a year-over-year basis in smaller markets. Benchmark composite prices, which are a better gauge of trend, slipped 0.2 per cent month-to-month, and 3.1 per cent year-over-year with similar regional patterns.

Tempered market conditions are likely to continue given challenging economic conditions and migration caps. The Lower Mainland is experiencing an excess of resale inventory and an overhang of new and unsold condominium units in the new home market. While this is dampening prices and improving affordability, potential buyers are wary of buying into a declining market. Adding to this is a soft rental market which may incentivize potential buyers to rent for longer.

On the inflation front, British Columbia consumer prices increased to 1.8 per cent year-over-year in August, up from 1.7 per cent in July. Core measures were mixed, with inflation excluding energy down from 2.3 per cent to 2.2 per cent, while inflation excluding both food and energy was unchanged at two per cent. Nationally, the picture was similar with an increase in all-items inflation from 1.7 per cent to 1.9 per cent.

Energy prices in B.C. fell by 5.1 per cent compared to the same month last year, the slowest pace since the removal of the carbon tax in B.C.

Gasoline prices were down seven per cent year-over-year, much slower than prior month’s 12.1 per cent decline. The removal of the consumer carbon tax will continue to dampen headline year-over-year price growth until April 2026. Since April, gasoline prices are up 1.8 per cent while energy prices are up 1.7 per cent.

Food price inflation decelerated in B.C. but remained elevated at 3.2 per cent in August compared to 3.4 per cent in July. Transportation prices grew 0.5 per cent in August, up from a decline of 0.5 per cent experienced in the previous month. Inter-city transportation prices were down 4.4 per cent.

This was the 14th month in a row the annual changes have been negative.

Public transportation costs are also down 1.8 per cent. Clothing and food prices were up 2.2 per cent.

Bryan Yu is the chief economist at Central 1.

