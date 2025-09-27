LaPointe: Canada's next budget must meet three conditions to succeed

Upcoming federal budget

Photo: Castanet file The Bank of Canada in Ottawa,

If you were hoping for a soothing macro-economic reset this autumn to settle our nerves, the Bank of Canada just told you not to bother.

Governor Tiff Macklem’s speech in Saskatoon this week was a sober tour through a world where tariffs are back and capital is jittery. His point was blunt: monetary policy can smooth the bumps, but cannot repave the road.

That road has changed grade, too. U.S. protectionism has ratcheted tariffs to levels not seen since the 1930s. Trade barriers are proliferating and, with them, come the costs and delays that lower trend growth. It now is obvious that Canada hasn’t much leverage with the Trump administration. What “success” we see in trade talks may be only in limiting damage.

We are hampered by fractured capital flows and by our own slow-moving approvals and comfortable complacency. We are closer to a slow-growth trap than anyone in power wants to say out loud.

We are also running policy at cross-purposes, with Ottawa seeking supply capacity and the Bank leaning against demand. Driving with one foot on the gas and one on the brake doesn’t do well in taking you up the hill.

And Macklem sees our problems as structural, not cyclical. The fix rests with productivity, internal trade, faster approvals and diversification that finally lives up to our free-trade rhetoric. In his own framing, the central bank can influence the descent but not the slope of our future growth path.

Ottawa says it hears him. The government is preparing a budget pitched as a “generational investment,” a mix of restraint on day-to-day spending and outsized capital to retool the economy, with fast-track “projects of national interest” under a two-year approvals cap and a “one project, one review” approach. If the promises translate into shovels, this is the sort of supply-side push the Bank of Canada—indeed, Canada itself—is begging for.

There’s a catch: the provinces. As we know, just as Ottawa touted nation-building this month, British Columbia revealed a record $11.6-billion deficit for 2025-26, with larger shortfalls pencilled in ahead. Our province has a habit of overpromising and under-delivering on cost control. At the local level, Metro Vancouver’s North Shore wastewater plant saga, now a multibillion-dollar cost overrun with no public inquiry, has become a shorthand for governance that spends big and learns slow.

These are not just fiscal statistics; they are credibility drains. Bond math isn’t partisan. Capital notices. (Presumably, so do voters, but we will see.)

Seen together, the picture is stark but navigable.

The macro crosswinds are real. Fiscal policy is still trying to protect households and rebuild industrial capacity while the central bank keeps that foot on the brake.

That mismatch lengthens the adjustment and blurs price signals in the money market. And really, the Bank can only do so much when U.S. trade policy is the loudest instrument in the orchestra. The tariff lag is biting now. Output contracted in the first quarter of 2025 as exports sagged under tariff pressure. Even with the rate cut, that drag doesn’t vanish. The Bank’s own materials stress the damage is structural unless we change how (and where) we build and sell.

Interest costs are the new deficit, the quiet program competing with every other program, crowding out core services, productivity-enhancing investment, classrooms and clinics. When budget-balancing timelines drift, capital drifts faster. Ottawa says the Nov. 4 budget will pair discipline with investment. Unfortunately, provinces have less room to manoeuvre and a shorter political fuse.

Credibility is a scarce resource. A central bank earns credibility with clarity and consistency. Governments earn it with delivery. Markets and citizens discount slogans. They want receipts: costed, sequenced projects with approvals that stick, fiscal anchors that survive the first quarterly update, and procurement that avoids decade-long sagas. The Bank is doing its part by speaking plainly about what it can’t do. Governments need to match that clarity with execution.

Which brings us back to the so-called generational investment. The phrase will earn eye-rolls if it turns into a shopping list. It will earn its name if three conditions hold.

Speed with standards. The business community argues that the new “major projects” process must actually cut timelines without cutting corners. That means one integrated review, real Indigenous partnership and stable rules that survive cabinet shuffles and courtrooms. If the first projects hit their milestones, the brand lifts; if they mire, the whole frame collapses. It will help if we build repeatable templates that can be replicated regionally, like standard port upgrades, transmission segments and housing codes. No more bespoke unicorns; more proven, scalable horses.

Capacity where it counts. Capital is global and watchful. To compete, economists and business leaders say we need labour mobility and barrier-ridden trade across provinces, faster skills accreditation, and public works that de-risk private investment. The generational build requires a generational tempo. For too long we have treated time as a free input, but every delay pushes projects into a more expensive world of higher interest, tighter labour and costlier materials.

Operating discipline. Big capital spends require small-c conservative operating choices, not spray-and-pray stimulus that flatters GDP and fattens interest expense. Provinces like B.C. need credible paths to narrow shortfalls, otherwise the collective nation-building crowds out those classrooms and clinics, or the bond market does the disciplining for us.

None of what Macklem said this week is doom. He is saying the economy is asking us to grow up, to take more of the economy into our own hands. The Bank can buy time and dampen the descent. Ottawa can set a national table worth investing at. Provinces can stop being accidental saboteurs of their own ambitions.

If the three pillars line up—rate cushion, generational build, provincial repair—Canada can move from triage to trajectory. If they don’t, we drift into a familiar Canadian cul-de-sac of cheap slogans and expensive projects that do little to prop productivity or prosperity.

Canada is out of excuses. We either align rate relief with a real build-out and provincial repair, or we settle into a second decade of incremental decline dressed up as resilience.

Kirk LaPointe is a Lodestar Media columnist with an extensive background in journalism. He is vice-president in the office of the chair at Fulmer & Company.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.