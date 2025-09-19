Shaw: B.C. NDP promise of a balanced budget turns into cringe comedy

'Balanced' a forgotten word

Photo: Province of B.C./Flickr Each new update from Premier David Eby and his government seems to undercut the last, leaving the NDP’s budget credibility hanging by a thread.

Will the B.C. NDP government ever balance the budget?

It’s a question Premier David Eby and his finance minister both delicately danced around this week, as they updated not only the largest deficit in the history of the province but also two more years of increased red ink.

During the election, Eby was clear—a re-elected NDP government would show declining deficits and a path to return to balance, after inheriting a $5.6-billion surplus from John Horgan and driving it into the red with overspending.

“What you'll see from us is steadily declining deficits and a return to balance,” Eby said at a campaign stop on Oct. 2, 2024. “But we're not going to make people pay for that.”

“What people see when they look at our fiscal plan, what they will see is declining deficits over time and we're going to get back to balance,” he added the very next day.

“The commitment is that we're going to get back to balance over time. We're going to have declining deficits over time to get us back to balance.”

Unimpressed voters cut the NDP down to a bare one-seat majority in the October election.

Eby’s post-election budget, delivered this March during the apex of concern over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, forecast deficits of $10.9 billion this year, $10.2 billion in 2026-27 and $9.8 billion in 2027-28.

Bailey still insisted balance was still possible.

“It's my job to make sure that this does not become the future of British Columbia, that in fact we work very hard to get down to a path to balance,” she said.

“That's work that's ahead of us. It's going to take consecutive budgets, but it's work we're going to get done.”

New Democrats held that line for the spring and summer, despite showing very little interest in serious cost-cutting on government services or within their own political staff.

It was no surprise when the first-quarter financial update landed this week with worsening numbers: this year’s deficit at $11.6 billion (+six per cent), $12.65 billion in 2026-27 (+24 per cent) and $12.3 billion in 2027-28 (+24 per cent).

“When is the budget going to be balanced?” CTV Vancouver’s Rob Buffam asked the minister on Monday.

Suddenly, balance was no longer a word Bailey could say out loud.

“We thought that we were going to be moving into more positive times this year,” she replied.

“That was our expectation. That was the expectation of economic forecasters, that ‘25 and ‘26 would see increases and then, of course, we were hit by trade war. So I think it's the reality of the world we live in that we're in very challenging times.”

The trade war, though, was not responsible for the structural deficit built into the NDP’s budget prior to Trump, or the squeeze felt on overspending during the first three months of this fiscal year.

I asked Eby the same question on Tuesday, to gauge his response: “Do you think there's a path back to balance for the budget, and if so, how many years do you think that's going to take?”

The premier, at least, mustered up the gumption to say the word.

“Yes, we will deliver a path back to balance for British Columbians,” he said.

Eby outlined two components: reducing administrative waste in the public service and co-ordinating government more efficiently.

Alas for the premier, his message of strident fiscal discipline was undermined by questions about why he’d paid a comedian more than $109,262 the last three years to write jokes into his speeches, and if extending that comedian’s contract for up to $450,000 over the next three years was a prudent use of taxpayer funds during the worst fiscal year in the province’s history, layoffs in the civil service and a strike involving more than 40,000 government employees who government is trying to convince to accept a contract with wage increases lower than the rate of inflation.

Taxpayer-funded jokers writing laugh lines into political speeches is a long way from the NDP’s election promise of “declining deficits over time.”

The only thing declining faster than the deficit is the government’s credibility—though maybe the comedian on the premier’s payroll can punch that up too.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for The Orca/BIV.

