Canseco: Poll shows Trump spotlight fading in Canada as Carney's lead narrows

State of Canadian politics

Photo: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons Canadians now rank economy and affordability above Canada-U.S. relations and the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a new Research Co. poll.

In Canadian federal campaigns, timing is everything.

In 2015, a public that had grown tired of Stephen Harper—aided in part by exposure to an ad from the New Democratic Party recounting the misdeeds of government officials—and saw in Justin Trudeau, the perfect vehicle for change.

In 2021, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole enjoyed the best week of his campaign when the fall of Kabul allowed him to discuss foreign affairs from his vantage point as a former soldier.

This year’s federal campaign was defined by U.S. President Donald Trump and his overtures about making Canada an American state. We saw the proportion of Canadians who expressed concern about Canada-U.S. relations jump to 30 per cent in March, and remain high during the entire campaign.

The start of the fall has refocused Canadians on domestic issues. This month, practically half of Canadians (46 per cent) are worried primarily about the economy and jobs (24 per cent, up three points since July) or housing, homelessness and poverty (22 per cent, up four points).

Canada-U.S. Relations—the dominant issue during the campaign—is now third on the list of concerns with 17 per cent (down five points), followed by health care (11 per cent, down two points) and immigration (10 per cent, up one point).

The four generations that political parties are constantly courting hold differing views on where the federal government should focus. Baby boomers and members of the Silent Generation are still primarily worried about Trump (27 per cent) and not jobs (19 per cent). At least one in four members of generation X (26 per cent), millennials (also 26 per cent) and gen Z (25 per cent) are more likely to say the economy and jobs. Among the two youngest cohorts, 26 per cent are mainly worried about housing.

The political scenario is not as rosy for the Liberal party as it was in July. The governing party is still ahead of the rival Conservatives across Canada (43 per cent to 38 per cent among decided voters), but Prime Minister Mark Carney’s approval rating has dropped from 61 per cent to 56 per cent. These are still solid numbers, but outline the limits of making everything about Trump.

The current state of mind of voters aged 55 and over is extending the Liberal honeymoon. The Liberals have a 15-point advantage (50 per cent to 35 per cent) among decided voters in this group, who are usually the most avid participants in electoral processes.

The early stages of the Conservative campaign focused heavily on young voters, with promises related to housing and job creation. This month, the official opposition holds the upper hand against the governing party among decided voters aged 35-54 (46 per cent to 37 per cent).

Middle-aged voters, going through life in Canada with young children and aging parents, are not yet seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as ready for the top job in the country (40 per cent of them prefer Carney and 37 per cent choose Poilievre). Still, this is a group that is already questioning what the Liberals can accomplish and could move from curious window-shoppers to Conservative supporters if an emotional connection is successfully established.

Poilievre’s approval is up three points to 47 per cent nationally, reaching 50 per cent in Ontario and 46 per cent in British Columbia. Some voters appear to be happy with where the Conservatives are going, but are not completely upset with Carney’s tenure to justify a switch. The next few weeks will help define if Carney can maintain the upper hand with his nation-building exercise, or whether Poilievre can reconnect with the voters who are no longer preoccupied with the United States and are aching for progress on the financial and housing files.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Methodology: Results are based on an online survey conducted from Sept. 10-12, 2025, among 1,003 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

