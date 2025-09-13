Canseco: Half of Canadians see artificial intelligence as a threat, survey reveals

Trust and skepticism in AI

Photo: Pixabay Half of Canadians want to slow down the development of AI, and half are seeing it as a threat and not as an opportunity.

For the past couple of years, Canadians have been exposed to AI like never before.

What began as a collection of pictures that were not particularly lifelike gave way to remarkably expressive filters based on cartoon characters. Now AI is assisting people with everything, from synthesizing email communications to organizing ideas and plans.

You know how important an issue has become when the American animated show South Park chooses to satirize it. An episode that aired last month comically suggested that ChatGPT is simply branding all of an individual’s ideas as “good”.

While Canadians do not currently share the cynicism of South Park, they certainly are skeptical. The level of interest in the issue is lower than two years ago. Just under three in five Canadians (56 per cent, down four points since 2023) told us they are following news stories about AI “very closely” or “moderately closely.”

For Canadians aged 55 and over—the generation that is more likely to look to print, radio and TV news—AI is not especially appealing. Only 47 per cent of the country’s oldest adults are interested in this topic, compared to 56 per cent among those aged 35-54 and 66 per cent among those aged 18-34.

There is movement on the question of what AI will mean for humanity. This year, half of Canadians (50 per cent, up four points) perceive it as a threat, while fewer than two in five (37 per cent, down three points) regard it as an opportunity.

The generational divide is not acute when Canadians ponder a future under the influence of AI. Majorities of those aged 18-34 (53 per cent) and those aged 55 and over (51 per cent) think it is a threat, along with 46 per cent of those aged 35-54.

On a regional basis, majorities of Canadians who reside in Atlantic Canada (63 per cent), Saskatchewan and Manitoba (52 per cent), Quebec (also 52 per cent) and Alberta (51 per cent) think AI is a threat. The numbers are slightly lower, but still a plurality, in Ontario (47 per cent) and British Columbia (46 per cent).

Canadians in the highest income bracket are less likely to perceive AI as a threat (46 per cent) than those in the middle and lower brackets (51 per cent and 55 per cent respectively).

More than seven in ten Canadians remain “very concerned” or “moderately concerned” about AI causing an event that leads to the loss of human life (71 per cent, up one point), leading to less intelligent students at schools and universities (79 per cent, up six points) and taking over jobs currently performed by humans (also 79 per cent, up two points).

In spite of these worries, only 13 per cent of Canadians (unchanged) would prefer to abandon the development of AI altogether. Larger proportions would either continue to develop AI as quickly as possible (24 per cent, up four points) or slow down the pace of development (49 per cent, down six points).

As was the case in 2023, only two entities are trusted by more than half of Canadians to develop and manage AI: doctors and nurses (61 per cent, down one point) and universities (54 per cent, down four points). The rating is lower for tech executives (40 per cent, unchanged), the federal government (38 per cent, up four points), provincial governments (38 per cent, up five points), business executives and CEOs (30 per cent, up six points) and international governments (29 per cent, up seven points).

The survey shows that fears of AI malfunctions—and job losses—have not subsided over the past two years. Practically half of Canadians want to slow down the development of AI, and half are seeing it as a threat and not as an opportunity.

Trust in federal and provincial governments making the right decisions on AI is higher than in 2023, but is nowhere near the level of respect observed for medical professionals and universities. After two years of direct and indirect exposure to AI, the level of confidence in tech executives to make the right decisions is stagnant.

Trust in business executives and CEOs on this endeavour is very low among Canadians who voted for the Conservatives (28 per cent) or the New Democrats (17 per cent) in this year’s federal election. Apparently, the development of problem-solving software has spawned a rare instance in which both the right and the left are upset with business leaders.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from September 1 to September 3, 2025, among 1,001 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.