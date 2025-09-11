Shaw: BC Conservative leadership mess entirely predictable

Photo: Alanna Kelly BC Conservative Leader John Rustad. Every major party in B.C. has seen leadership scandals, and it appears the Conservatives are keeping the tradition alive.

Shouldn’t somebody have some sort of independent oversight into how political parties elect their leaders?

It’s a question on the minds of more than a few BC Green and Conservative members, as the two parties struggle through membership controversies that threaten to undermine the legitimacy of their respective leadership races.

For the BC Conservatives, the question centres around more than 2,100 new memberships that suddenly appeared in Kelowna, on the eve of that riding’s upcoming vote in John Rustad’s leadership review process.

They were peculiar memberships, to say the least. The names were mostly South Asian.

The phone numbers all read “1111111111” or “2222222222.” The email addresses followed the identical format of [email protected]. And they all landed at the same time, just after a membership cutoff deadline in late August.

The suspicious details led some to wonder if the party was trying to stack the deck in Rustad’s favour in his leadership review.

“The Conservative Party regularly conducts security checks on new memberships,” the party said in a statement.

“Like in most leadership reviews and elections, there are anomalies. We have identified some in our new lists and we [are] ensuring that only legitimate members in good standing will have the privilege of voting in the leadership review and participating in any other party activities.”

The memberships were cancelled.

But 150 that fit the same format were also reported in Richmond, and 100 more in Delta—ridings where the leadership review vote has already occurred.

Part of the complication is that the BC Conservatives have chosen a torturously long leadership review process that runs from June to December and requires individual votes in 93 different ridings.

Why would anyone do it that way? Because there are no standards on how a political party must conduct a leadership review. Legally, political parties are private little clubs that set their own rules on everything from picking candidates to electing leaders.

That might be fine and dandy for the low-stakes outcome in the leadership race at the BC Marijuana-Sex Party. But when it comes to picking the leader of a party with seats in the legislature, where the person could become the premier or Opposition leader, surely to goodness there should be some standards.

The BC Greens, meanwhile, are wrestling with their own problems.

The party is scrambling to verify thousands of new members its three leadership contestants signed up, before voting closes Sept. 23.

One candidate, Emily Lowan, wants the verification process changed. The two other candidates don’t. Hundreds, if not thousands, of members might not be able to vote if they aren’t verified.

It’s possible some of the new members aren’t even real—it’s hard to tell when the Greens chose to give memberships away for free to people aged 14-29 but didn’t think to check until the last minute who those people actually were.

The Lowan campaign is now exploring legal options against the party. Whoever wins will inherit division and controversy.

“We have lobbied for Elections BC to be responsible for leadership contests and verification,” BC Green executive advisor Stefan Jonsson told me.

“We don't think even parties should be responsible for their membership lists. There's no way to enforce that one person is not a member of two or three parties, for example, because of course, parties don't share their membership lists with each other.

“But Elections BC would be able to ensure that rules are being followed around memberships.”

Jonsson is exactly right. The government needs to change the law to put Elections BC in charge of political party membership sign-ups, lists and leadership races.

The sad truth of it is that every single B.C. political party leadership race since 2003 has had controversy over memberships and voting process—from the influence of organized labour under the BC NDP’s delegate system to elect Carole James in 2003; through to Mable Elmore stapling cash to membership forms during Adrian Dix’s leadership election in 2011; to Christy Clark’s “pin parties” and mass voting scandals in the BC Liberal race of 2011; to fake email addresses from the Todd Stone campaign in the 2018 BC Liberal race; to the NDP torqueing the rules to disqualify Anjali Appadurai in its 2022 leadership race because she might have defeated David Eby; to allegations 60 per cent of members in the 2022 BC Liberal leadership race that elected Kevin Falcon were ineligible.

The only leader picked without a scandal was John Horgan—because nobody else wanted the job at the time.

Elections BC doesn’t have to oversee every political party’s internal business. As I argued in 2022, just the ones that meet the Election Act threshold for public financing.

Taxpayers are shelling out more than $3.7 million annually in per-vote subsidies for those parties. The money should come with strings attached, in the form of basic oversight, transparency and accountability.

Otherwise, the controversies engulfing the BC Greens and BC Conservatives are just the latest in a long line of never-ending, but completely avoidable, political scandals.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for The Orca/BIV.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.