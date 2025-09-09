Shaw: Eby’s finger-pointing at immigrants is a dangerous distraction

Photo: Darren Stone, Times Colonist B.C. Premier David Eby has taken a swipe at immigrants over jobs and homelessness, a move columnist Rob Shaw calls sloppy and divisive. |

Foreigners are filling up our homeless shelters, emptying our food banks and taking our kids’ jobs. It’s not something many people expected to hear out of the mouth of BC New Democrat Premier David Eby, but there it was Thursday, tossed out haphazardly in the middle of an unrelated press conference in response to an unrelated question from reporters.

The comments landed with a thud amongst New Democrat supporters, who have been stewing over them since.

They heard what sounded like a frustrated premier lashing out at immigrants over challenges his government has been unable to solve in housing affordability, economic growth, employment levels, school construction and infrastructure.

“Here in British Columbia, we see unacceptably high level of unemployment among young people, which has been linked both to the international student visa program as well as the temporary foreign worker program,” said Eby.

“It's time for a serious and adult conversation about addressing these immigration issues in our province and in the country.

“We can't have an immigration system that fills up our homeless shelters and our food banks, we can't have an immigration system that outpaces our ability to build schools and housing, and we can't have an immigration program that results in high youth unemployment.”

The premier said the temporary foreign worker program “needs to be either reformed significantly or cancelled,” aligning himself with federal Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in opening the door to shut it down entirely.

“The Liberals have to answer, ‘Why is it that they are shutting our own youth out of jobs and replacing them with low-wage, temporary foreign workers from poor countries who are ultimately being exploited,’” Poilievre had said the day before Eby’s Thursday press conference.

That Eby ended up repeating some of Poilievre’s talking points was just one part of the surprise. The premier has also never connected immigration and homelessness before, or said that “the majority of people using our food banks have been in Canada for less than two years.”

Canada’s youth unemployment is at 14.5 per cent, the highest level since 2010. B.C.’s is at 13 per cent, though it has not been the NDP government’s position until now that this rate is due in part to temporary foreign workers snatching up jobs from Canadian kids.

The sudden pivot on temporary foreign workers, who keep B.C.’s agricultural operations viable and are critical in the tourism sector and within small communities, raised concerns within the NDP and organized labour.

The BC Federation of Labour said temporary foreign workers make “crucial contributions to our economy, yet they’re some of the most vulnerable in Canada.” The solution, it argued, is not to cancel the program but to improve the working conditions and permanent resident status of the people who come to Canada to work.

“The Temporary Foreign Worker Program has always been about exploitation. That has to stop, and stop now,” the federation said in a statement.

“So does scapegoating migrant workers for our affordability and housing crisis, instead of addressing corporate profiteering and decades of government underinvestment.”

The comment was a direct shot at Eby, as was a flurry of disappointed online social media chatter amongst New Democrats.

“So furious to see this,” posted former NDP cabinet minister Katrina Chen, who was also co-chair of Eby’s 2022 leadership campaign.

“It happens all the time: gov underfunds services, then points fingers at immigrants through flawed policies gov created. This fuels bias & discrimination. What we need is reform — immigrants like me aren’t your scapegoats.”

Opposition BC Conservative Leader John Rustad called Eby’s flirtation with closing the program “naive.”

“It’s interesting he has suddenly had this great epiphany, when he’s been part of this problem,” said Rustad.

A better approach would be to demand from Ottawa provincial control over immigration policy, so that the B.C. government could better tailor immigration levels and types to its economic needs, said Rustad.

In the fallout of Eby’s comments, it fell to Jobs Minister Ravi “Mr. Fixit” Kahlon to conduct a “what the premier meant to say” tour.

“No, this is not about blaming temporary foreign workers,” Kahlon told CBC on Friday. “A lot of the folks that are working came through because the system is built that way. There should be no blame to (how) these young people in particular are working. Some of them face huge amounts of racism.”

Kahlon tried to walk back Eby’s message into at least some sort of high-level alignment with the BC Federation of Labour.

“If a person is good enough to come and work here we believe we should have a pathway for immigration for those individuals,” said Kahlon, who noted his parents immigrated to Canada in a similar way.

Kahlon said he wrote to the federal immigration minister as far back as three years ago to express concern about immigration levels.

But back then, B.C.’s position was Ottawa should link federal funding to immigration levels to help fund housing, health care and infrastructure. That evolved into protecting vulnerable temporary foreign workers and rooting out employers who abuse the program, which was where it stood in the NDP’s election platform 11 months ago. Cancelling the program hasn’t been on the table until now.

Eby has offered to convene interested provinces to “have a serious grown-up conversation about immigration in Canada” and its impact on infrastructure, housing, schools, food banks, homelessness and youth unemployment.

A first step though, might be articulating his own government’s abrupt course change on the issue to British Columbians in a far less abrupt, sloppy and confusing way.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for The Orca/BIV.

