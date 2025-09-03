Canseco: The divide over texting, calling, talking isn't going away

Photo: Contributed People on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are split on the question of whether texts and emails are impersonal when asked.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people in North America communicate.

We experienced a surge in food delivery apps, as well as a reduction in personal visits to restaurants and other venues. Even our least tech-savvy relatives began to rely on smartphones to stay connected.

Five years later, it is fair to say that these changes have not been embraced by everyone at the same rate.

Earlier this summer, 51 per cent of Americans and 45 per cent of Canadians reported finding text messages or emails impersonal. This sentiment was more common among those aged 55 and over in both the United States (56 per cent) and Canada (46 per cent).

Conversely, half of Americans and almost half of Canadians say they feel anxious when they must make a phone call to a person they do not know. Among those aged 18-34, the proportion rises to 58 per cent in Canada and 57 per cent in the United States.

A significant divide exists between Canadians and Americans regarding public speaking. More than half of Americans (54 per cent) are comfortable giving a speech, a figure that drops to 47 per cent in Canada.

This difference is largely tied to gender; a majority of men in both the U.S. (64 per cent) and Canada (54 per cent) feel confident as public speakers, while fewer women share this sentiment (U.S. 45 per cent, Canada 40 per cent).

Our survey also explored preferred methods for food delivery. Nearly half of Canadians (47 per cent) use an app, while a third prefer a phone call. App usage is highest among younger Canadians (59 per cent for ages 18-34) and lowest for those 55 and older (32 per cent). In the U.S., app use for food delivery is slightly lower at 39 per cent, but a similar generational pattern is observed, with younger adults favouring apps over phone calls.

When asking their bank a question, 41 per cent of Canadians prefer the phone, while 32 per cent choose in-person visits. This trend is especially strong among Canadians aged 55 and older, with 41 per cent opting for in-person service. These preferences mirror those in the United States.

For municipal inquiries, Canadians are divided between email (35 per cent) and phone calls (33 per cent), with only 21 per cent visiting in person. In the U.S., phone calls (36 per cent) and in-person visits (34 per cent) are the top choices, with email being less popular (19 per cent).

The approach is very different for significant life events. The vast majority of both Canadians (70 per cent) and Americans (74 per cent) believe quitting a job should be done in person. In Canada, 14 per cent consider email acceptable, a view shared more by women (19 per cent) and Albertans (18 per cent). In the U.S., only eight per cent of people would quit by email.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from June 30 to July 2, 2025, among 1,001 adults in Canada and 1,000 adults in the U.S. The data has been statistically weighted and holds a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Mario Canseco is the president of Researchco, a public opinion research firm, and the pollster and columnist for Glacier Media.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.